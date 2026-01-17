ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Indians Return From Protest-Hit Iran In Commercial Flights

New Delhi: Several Indians, including students, have arrived here in commercial flights from Iran amid widespread protests in the Islamic nation and Tehran's crackdown that has so far killed more than 2,500 people. The flights arrived at the Delhi airport late on Friday night. It was not immediately known how many Indians had arrived in these commercial flights.

Upon arriving at the airport here, Ali Naqui, who was a part of a group of 12 to 13 travellers, was asked if they faced any difficulty in Iran. "We didn't face any problem," he replied. "We have returned from Tehran. Earlier, we were in Iraq, then we travelled to Iran. After an eight-day stay there, we have returned to India," he told PTI.

A young woman, who is studying at a medical college in Shiraz, said, "The Internet was not working. So, we didn't exactly know what was happening around the country." The student said the situation in the city she was in was "fine". "We have come back on our own in a commercial flight, and not on the arrangement of the Indian government."

Late on Friday night, many people arrived at the airport to receive their relatives arriving from Iran. While many seemed to be gripped by a sense of anxiety, they said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been reassuring all Indian nationals there, through whatever means of communication available.

Abbas Qazmi, whose mother and aunt returned from Iran, said, "There was definitely some anxiety because it was a global issue, and when the Internet was shut, we were quite worried."

"But as soon as communication resumed, we realised that things were under control. That gave us assurance that everything was fine. We had registered with the embassy as soon as the advisory was issued and were waiting for further instructions. My mother's flight was already scheduled, so things went smoothly, and we are happy," he said.