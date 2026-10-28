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22 Indians Killed During West Asia Conflict: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaking during the bi-weekly Media Briefing on October 28, 2026 ( PTI Screengrab )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Twenty-two Indians, including 14 seafarers, have been killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict, and India is "deeply concerned" over the overall situation in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said three Indians were killed in Saudi Arabia.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers," he said at his regular media briefing.

"We remain in close touch with our community in the Gulf region for their safety and well-being. Three Indians have lost their lives in Saudi Arabia," he said. The West Asia conflict began in February following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel. New Delhi has been consistently calling for finding a solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. There has been a sudden escalation in tensions in West Asia, especially after the Houthis carried out several strikes on Saudi Arabia.