1076 Indians Deported From US This Year: Ministry of External Affairs
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a total 3,567 Indians were deported in 2025.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Amidst a sustained focus on secure and orderly international travel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India and the United States are engaged in continuous high-level dialogue regarding migration and mobility.
Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed the media on Friday, revealing that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US in the current year, following the deportation of 3,567 individuals throughout 2025.
"I can share that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US so far this year. Last year, that number was 3,567," he said.
"We are in continuous dialogue with the US regarding migration and mobility to ensure that legal migration is facilitated while illegal migration is effectively curbed," Jaiswal stated during the weekly briefing.
The briefing coincided with recent high-profile enforcement actions by US authorities. On May 21, 2026, ICE Los Angeles arrested a 26-year-old Indian national, Parminderpal Singh, who was subsequently placed in custody pending removal proceedings.
According to official reports, Singh's criminal history in the US included charges of grand theft, vehicle theft, vandalism, and trespassing.
In a post on X, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Los Angeles said, "ICE Los Angeles arrested Parminderpal Singh, 26, of India, on May 21. Singh's criminal record includes vehicle theft, grand theft, trespassing, and vandalism. He is in ICE custody pending removal."
During the weekly media briefing in September 2025, Jaiswal reiterated India's firm stance against illegal migration, emphasising the commitment to promoting legal pathways for migration.
He stated that India aims to encourage legal migration, discouraging illegal activities that undermine these efforts. He added that the government verifies nationality and takes back individuals without legal status upon receiving proper documentation.
"Whenever there is a person who does not possess a legal status in any country, and he or she is referred to us with documents, and if there are claims that he or she is an Indian national, we do the background check, confirm the nationality and then we are in a position to take them back... This has been happening with deportations from the United States," Jaiswal had said.
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