ETV Bharat / bharat

1076 Indians Deported From US This Year: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: Amidst a sustained focus on secure and orderly international travel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India and the United States are engaged in continuous high-level dialogue regarding migration and mobility.

Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed the media on Friday, revealing that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US in the current year, following the deportation of 3,567 individuals throughout 2025.

"I can share that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US so far this year. Last year, that number was 3,567," he said.

"We are in continuous dialogue with the US regarding migration and mobility to ensure that legal migration is facilitated while illegal migration is effectively curbed," Jaiswal stated during the weekly briefing.

The briefing coincided with recent high-profile enforcement actions by US authorities. On May 21, 2026, ICE Los Angeles arrested a 26-year-old Indian national, Parminderpal Singh, who was subsequently placed in custody pending removal proceedings.