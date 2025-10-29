ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 500 Indians Cross Over To Thailand From Myanmar After Raid On Scam Centres; India Plans To Bring Them Home

File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( IANS )

New Delhi: Nearly 500 Indian nationals crossed into Thailand following a crackdown on some notorious scam centres in Myanmar and India is working with Thai authorities to fly them home after completing the legal process, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. It is learnt that India is considering sending an aircraft to Thailand to repatriate the Indians, most of whom were victims of the scam centres in Myanmar's KK Park complex. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said nearly 500 Indians are at Mae Sot in western Thailand. "The Indian government will send a plane to take them back directly," he said. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian embassy in Bangkok is working closely with the Thai authorities on the issue. "We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.