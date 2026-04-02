20 Indian Workers Died Daily Abroad, 86 Percent Of Them In Gulf: Govt Data
As many as 37,740 Indians died abroad between 2021 and 2025, 12,380 of them alone in the UAE.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Over 20 Indian workers died abroad daily between 2021 and 2025, with the majority of the deaths taking place in Gulf countries, according to government data tabled in the Parliament.
The highest number of deaths occurred in 2021, with 8,234 Indian workers losing their lives in foreign countries. The data was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in January this year.
The Gulf countries accounted for over 86 per cent of these deaths. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of casualties, with 12,380 and 11,757 deaths, respectively, in the five-year period. They were followed by Kuwait (3,890), Oman (2,821), Malaysia (1,915), and Qatar (1,760).
A total of 37,740 Indian workers died between 2021 and 2025, the data reveals. During this period, Indian missions abroad received 80,985 complaints of abuse, exploitation, and workplace grievances from Indian nationals. The UAE accounted for the highest number of such complaints, with 16,965 grievances registered between 2021 and 2025. It was followed by Kuwait (15,234), Oman (13,295) and Saudi Arabia (12,988).
A 2018 report, based on analyses of Right to Information (RTI) replies and Parliamentary records highlighted by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), showed that nearly 10 Indian workers died every day in the Gulf region between 2012 and mid-2018.
The CHRI analysis noted that at least 24,570 Indian workers died across Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE during that six-and-a-half-year period. In comparison, the latest government data shows that 32,608 Indian workers died in Gulf nations, excluding Bahrain, between 2021 and 2025. This translates to an average of nearly 18 worker deaths every day in the Gulf region alone over the past five years.
Outside the Gulf region, Malaysia and the Maldives also recorded a significant number of labour complaints, registering 8,333 and 2,981 grievances, respectively. While Myanmar recorded zero worker deaths over the five years, it registered 2,548 complaints, including a sharp increase to 1,863 complaints in 2025 alone. Cambodia reported 31 deaths against 2,531 complaints, while Laos saw 11 deaths and 2,416 complaints.
The most frequent difficulties faced by Indian labourers abroad include the delay or non-payment of salaries and end-of-service benefits. Other complaints include the unauthorised retention of passports by employers, not granting leave, longer working hours without overtime pay, and unemployment due to the sudden closure of companies. The ministry also noted instances of ill-treatment, the denial of legitimate labour rights and employers' refusal to issue exit visas allowing workers to return to India.
On getting information about an Indian national in distress, missions and posts immediately contact local foreign affairs ministries, labour departments, and law enforcement agencies in the host country, the minister said.
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