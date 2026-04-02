ETV Bharat / bharat

20 Indian Workers Died Daily Abroad, 86 Percent Of Them In Gulf: Govt Data

Workers carry on construction at the site of a residential tower being built along the central Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on July 18, 2023. ( AFP/File Photo )

New Delhi: Over 20 Indian workers died abroad daily between 2021 and 2025, with the majority of the deaths taking place in Gulf countries, according to government data tabled in the Parliament.

The highest number of deaths occurred in 2021, with 8,234 Indian workers losing their lives in foreign countries. The data was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in January this year.

The Gulf countries accounted for over 86 per cent of these deaths. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of casualties, with 12,380 and 11,757 deaths, respectively, in the five-year period. They were followed by Kuwait (3,890), Oman (2,821), Malaysia (1,915), and Qatar (1,760).

A total of 37,740 Indian workers died between 2021 and 2025, the data reveals. During this period, Indian missions abroad received 80,985 complaints of abuse, exploitation, and workplace grievances from Indian nationals. The UAE accounted for the highest number of such complaints, with 16,965 grievances registered between 2021 and 2025. It was followed by Kuwait (15,234), Oman (13,295) and Saudi Arabia (12,988).