28 Indian Vessels With 778 Seafarers Onboard Stuck In Persian Gulf: Official

From left, Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal, DG PIB Dhirendra Ojha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) C Senthil Rajan during an inter-ministerial briefing in view of the recent global developments, at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As many as 28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers onboard are stuck in the Persian Gulf, a government official said on Wednesday.

Of these, 24 vessels are on the western part of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers, while 4 vessels with 101 persons are on the eastern side, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in a media briefing.

"We are monitoring all the vessels actively for their safety and security. Authorities, ship managers and recruitment agencies...are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and render medical assistance to them," the official said.

The ministry continues to closely monitor the prevailing and evolving maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in the West Asia region to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers, Sinha said.