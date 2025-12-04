ETV Bharat / bharat

62 Indian Students Denied Entry To US In Last 5 Years: Govt Data

New Delhi: Sixty-two Indian students have been denied entry to the US by foreign immigration authorities during the last five years, according to data shared by the Centre in Parliament on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also shared country-wise data on Indian students deported from several countries over this period.

Singh said that in several cases, "entry of Indian students had been denied by foreign immigration authorities on account of their carrying incomplete or inappropriate admission documents of their universities, failing to complete the administrative procedures required for enrolment in the universities, or for being unable to answer basic questions about their chosen field of study in foreign academic institutions".

The Ministry of External Affairs was also asked country-wise figures on the number of Indian students studying abroad. According to the data shared by Singh in his response, as on January 1, 2025, the total number of Indian students studying abroad in 153 countries stood at 18,82,318.

Out of these, the country-wise figures were -- 2,55,447 (the US); 1,73,190 (the UK); 2,53,832 (the UAE) and 1,96,108 (Australia). The ministry was also asked the country-wise figures on the number of Indian students "deported or denied entry by foreign immigration authorities" during the last five years.

In response to this query, the government shared a list of 11 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Finland. According to the shared tabulated data, the country-wise figures related to the "number of Indian students who have been denied entry during the last five years" were -- 62 (the US) and 11 (Kyrgyzstan). For remaining nine countries in this tabulated list, the corresponding figures mentioned were nil.

Also, the country-wise figures related to the "number of Indian students who have been deported during the last five years" were -- 170 (the UK); 114 (Australia); 82 (Russia); 45 (the US); 13 (Ukraine) and five (Finland).

The MEA was also asked major reasons cited for such deportations, including cases linked to fraudulent or unaccredited foreign educational programmes; and the steps taken by the ministry, with dates of advisories or warnings issued, to safeguard Indian students from misleading foreign educational courses.