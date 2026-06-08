ETV Bharat / bharat

5,300 Indian SIMs Used From Cambodia For Cyber Frauds; ED Begins Probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has started probing a case involving the alleged purchase of 5,300 SIM cards in the country, which were used in Cambodia by a Malaysian national-led gang to perpetrate cyber frauds across India, duping people for hundreds of crores of rupees.

The central agency had raided 7 premises in Rajasthan's Kishangarh (Ajmer), Nagaur and Jodhpur apart from Ludhiana in Punjab on June 5, leading to the identification of 30 domestic bank accounts that are allegedly part of this fraud network.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a Jodhpur Police (Cyber Wing) FIR against certain POS (point of sales) vendors who "fraudulently" activated Indian SIMs and handed them over to a Malaysian national who operated them from Cambodia, the ED said in a statement issued on Monday.

Several cybercrime incidents, including digital arrests, have been detected against Indians from "scam farms" located in Cambodia.

The ED said it analysed 2.3 lakh numbers (SIM cards) and it was found that about 36,000 of them were active in Cambodia, out of which nearly 5,300 were involved in committing cyber frauds across India to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees by making WhatsApp calls.