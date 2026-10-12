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9 Indian Seafarers Rescued, 2 Missing After Drone Attack On Tanker At Sohar Anchorage: Sonowal

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further said search-and-rescue operations were actively underway by the local Coast Guard.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST

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New Delhi: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage.

Sharjah Anchorage is located in the Arabian Gulf in the Dubai area of the United Arab Emirates, according to MarineTraffic.

In a social media post on X, Sonowal said that while nine Indian crew members had been successfully rescued and were safe, two Indian nationals remained missing. He further said search-and-rescue operations were actively underway by the local Coast Guard.

"We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel," Sonowal said. The Embassy of India in Oman also said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the concerned authorities.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT PETRO DOLPHIN, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing. The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities.”

The incident comes amid concerns over a series of attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region and the Black Sea, prompting India and other countries to call for stronger international cooperation to safeguard maritime trade and crew members.

Earlier, on October 9, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. Sonowal had said all 22 Indian seafarers on board were safe.

Also Read:

  1. Oil Tanker With 22 Indian Crew Members Attacked at Sharjah Anchorage; All Reported Safe: Sonowal
  2. Seafarer From Uttar Pradesh Succumbed To Head Injuries After Missile Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast: Sonowal

TAGGED:

SARBANANDA SONOWAL
DRONE ATTACK SOHAR ANCHORAGE
SOHAR ANCHORAGE
TANKER MT PETRO DOLPHIN

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