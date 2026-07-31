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16 Indian Nationals Have Lost Their Lives Since Conflict Began In Middle East This Year: Govt

Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 30, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East this year, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the region, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in response to a query from CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel)," Singh said.

In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in the Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, he said.

The MEA said the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

The injured Indian nationals received medical treatment in local hospitals. Indian embassies and consulates coordinated with the local authorities and the hospitals for regular updates on the health condition and extended all required assistance, viz, establishing contact with the family members, guidance on available travel options and their safe return to India, etc, the MoS said.

"In all cases involving war-zone incidents, under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society - SWFS), an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh is provided. Following due diligence and verification, the amount is disbursed by the government expeditiously to the next of kin of the affected seafarers.

"Seafarers covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their respective unions are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation, by Maritime Union of India - for officers (Rs 12 lakh), or National Union of Seafarers of India - for crew (Rs 10 lakh)," he added.

In response to a separate query, the minister said that since the onset of hostilities in West Asia (Middle East) in February 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia/Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India.

The government estimates that there may be about 7,000 Indian nationals in Iran, which include seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen, Singh said.