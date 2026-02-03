ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 26 Lakh Households Benefitted Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana With Rs 14,771 Cr Assistance

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Over 26 lakh households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as of December 2025, with disbursement of Rs 14,771.82 crore as central financial assistance, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The government is also strengthening global partnerships to advance renewable energy, storage and grid integration, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in Rajya Sabha.

Gujarat (7,41,819 households), Maharashtra (6,34,782), Uttar Pradesh (3,29,847), Kerala (1,82,071) and Rajasthan (1,22,027) are the top five beneficiaries of the scheme, the data shared by the minister showed. Naik informed that since the launch of the scheme in February 2024, a total of 20,85,514 RTS (rooftop solar systems) have been installed across the country, benefitting 26,14,446 households with a disbursement of Rs 14,771.82 crore as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) till December 2025.