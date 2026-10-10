ETV Bharat / bharat

124 Former IAS, IFS Officers Write Open Letter To Citizens, Defend EC, SIR

Representational Image ( PTI )

New Delhi: A total of 124 former IAS, IFS and allied services officers have issued an open letter to the citizens of India, strongly defending the Election Commission (EC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, while questioning allegations of vote rigging without credible evidence.

Highlighting India's transformation from an era of booth capturing, ballot-box stuffing and poll violence, the officers said today's electoral system has multiple layers of checks and safeguards, including polling agents, EVM sealing, strong-room security and VVPAT verification. They cited last year's Bihar Assembly polls, which recorded no re-polling and the highest voter turnout since 1951.