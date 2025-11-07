ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Technical Glitch in ATC System

Air India also informed about the disruption caused by A technical issue with the ATC system on its social media platform, 'X'. "A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft," the post read.

"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," Delhi Airport said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday morning due to technical problems with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, and authorities are working to fix the issues, according to Delhi Airport. The national capital's airport issued a passenger advisory and advised them to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience," it added. The airline further requested passengers to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport.

SpiceJet also updated passengers about a recent technical issue, expressing regret for the inconvenience it caused. The airline further assured travellers that its crew is working closely with the authorities to minimise the impact.

In a post on X, SpiceJet said, "#TravelUpdate: Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions."

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimise the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," the post read.

Meanwhile, IndiGo assured passengers that they are doing their best to make the waiting time for passengers as smooth as possible. "Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted," IndiGo said in a post on X.

"We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible. For the latest updates on your flight, we encourage you to check our website. Thank you for your continued understanding," the airline added.

