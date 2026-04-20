ETV Bharat / bharat

100 Entities Onboard For Aadhaar-Based Offline Verification In 3 Months

New Delhi: In a unique achievement for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), at least 100 entities have successfully onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) within three months of rollout.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, this milestone marks a major advancement in enabling secure, consent-based, and paperless verification through the Aadhaar offline mechanism, empowering both service providers and people alike.

These entities are from diverse fields, government departments at both the centre and states, fintech players, event management and hospitality organisations, education and exam-related entities, identity verification, background verification organisations, workforce validation companies, among others.

Their integration into the Aadhaar Offline Verification ecosystem is expected to significantly improve service delivery timelines, reduce operational friction, and lower costs associated with physical document handling and manual verification processes.

The onboarding of these OVSE partners reflects growing confidence in Aadhaar-enabled, privacy-first digital verification frameworks that prioritise user control while ensuring ease of access.