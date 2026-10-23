ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Detained As Anti-SIR Protesters March Towards EC Office, Demand Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Security personnel and Delhi Police officers walk alongside protesters carrying Indian national flags and placards during a march towards Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in New Delhi on Friday, October 23, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: A large number of protesters, including representatives from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, trade unions, student bodies and Left parties, took out a protest march in the capital on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police detained several protesters as they tried to march towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Ashoka Road in central Delhi, putting up barricades on the road.

The march, called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Delhi coordination committee of People Against SIR, a people's collective, began near the Gole Dak Khana, a few hundred metres from the ECI headquarters, with participants carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise. The march was halted near the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, where police put up barricades. The protesters raised slogans against the chief election commissioner, including “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won't tolerate vote theft”, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise led to the deletion of numerous voters from the electoral rolls. The participants, including students, youth and farmers, were joined by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others. The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) had extended their support to the march, with activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh participating. The protest was part of a wider mobilisation against the revision of electoral rolls, with opposition parties and civil society groups alleging that the exercise could lead to the exclusion of eligible voters. The Election Commission has maintained that the revision is aimed at ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls. "We demand that SIR should be rolled back, Gyanesh Kumar should resign, the voter list should be rectified, and the government should apologise,” Yudhvir Singh, national general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said.