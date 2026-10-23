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Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received the threat emails

DELHI BOMB THREAT
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By PTI

Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi allegedly received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, officials said. No suspicious object has been found during searches so far, they said.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received the threat emails, following which authorities were informed.

Delhi Fire Service said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department and police personnel are conducting searches at the premises, officials said. Investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat emails, they added.

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