ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: 17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Shut For Third Straight Day; DMRC Cites Security Concerns

Heavy police deployment outside closed exit of Patel Chowk metro station, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi will remain closed on Friday, marking the third consecutive day of closure, in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said late on Thursday that the stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Friday until further instructions, citing security reasons.

The stations to remain shut are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

The DMRC said interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.