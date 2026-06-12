ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Dead, Five Critical As Fire Engulfs Multi-Storey Building In Delhi's Tughlakabad

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the deadly fire tragedy at a hotel in densely-populated Malviya Nagar which left at least 23 people dead, another fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the wee hours of Friday, killing three persons and injuring several others.

As per information shared by Delhi Fire Services, eight persons were rescued from the building, located in a narrow lane, and admitted to different hospitals.

Of the three admitted to the Burns and Plastic Surgery Ward of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, one man succumbed to the injuries. Meanwhile, of the five people admitted to the Burns Ward of Safdarjung Hospital, two women were declared dead by doctors, while treatment of three more women is underway, officials said.

"Three people have died after a major fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday. Five people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff," said Delhi Police in a statement issued earlier today.

The Fire Department received a call about the blaze at around 2:25 AM. Following the alert, three fire tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were rushed to the spot.