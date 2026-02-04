ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 8,189 Crore Saved From Cyber Criminals Between 2021 And 2025: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Proceedings underway in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has saved Rs 8,189 crore from getting stolen by cyber criminals in more than 23.61 lakh cases reported during the last four years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that from 2021 to 2025, more than 23.61 lakh complaints were received on the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) launched by the ministry.

"The CFCFRMS, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. Till 31.12.2025, a financial amount of more than Rs 8,189 crore has been saved in more than 23.61 lakh complaints," he said. The minister said the toll-free 1930 cyber helpline has been operationalised alongside the portal to assist citizens in lodging cyber complaints.

"Till December 31, 2025, more than 12.21 lakh SIM cards and 3.03 lakh IMEIs, as reported by police authorities, have been blocked by the Government of India,” he said.

On preventive measures, the government said the 'Suspect Registry', launched in September 2024 in collaboration with banks and financial institutions, has helped block suspicious transactions.