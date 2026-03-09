ETV Bharat / bharat

Courts In Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Barmer/Nagaur: Several courts across the country received emails with bomb threats, halting judicial works and sending the police administration into a tizzy.

Courts in Rajasthan's Barmer and Nagaur received bomb threats in emails on Monday, sending the authorities on high alert. Police evacuated the court complexes and launched intensive searches with bomb disposal and dog squads.

Officials said the threatening emails were identical, reportedly mentioning terrorist Ajmal Kasab and warning of a possible blast before 1 pm. "I don't know the exact time of the blast, probably before 1 pm. Don't take any chances. This is not a fake threat. Some bombs were dropped by drones. The exact location is unknown, but check the rooftops," the email reads.

The Barmer district judge's office received the threat in its official email address, triggering panic at the premises. Police swiftly evacuated the complex and launched a search operation. Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena reached the spot with senior officials. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams were deployed to comb the premises for explosives.

Security was beefed up in and around the court complex as a precaution. An investigation has been initiated by the police to trace the source of the email and identify the sender with assistance from cyber experts. Last year, the Barmer collectorate received a bomb threat on December 25.

Similarly, the Merta district judge (DJ) court premises in Nagaur were evacuated after a similar threatening email was received late Sunday night. Officials said the email was sent at around 10:20 pm, following which, bomb disposal squads and police teams rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

Intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have also begun probing the threat. The court complex was temporarily sealed, and security in the surrounding area was strengthened significantly. Officials said this is the second bomb threat received in the district within a week, and all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of court staff, lawyers and visitors.

The Bar Association has expressed concern over this incident. Officials said such threats have been disrupting judicial work for some time now, and visitors from distant lands are facing difficulties. They demanded that the administration investigate the matter soon, apprehend the culprits and strengthen permanent security arrangements within the court premises.

Puri Court Gets Bomb Threat

An email was received by the Puri Court in Odisha on Monday, threatening to blow it up. While the police were investigating the sender, a search operation was carried out in the court premises by the bomb squad. However, the threat letter turned out to be a hoax.

Puri city DSP Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said, "A threatening email was received by the Puri Court regarding the bomb. The police immediately searched the court premises completely with the dog squad and forensic team. But nothing suspicious was found. The investigation revealed that the email was fake. An investigation is underway to find out the sender."