Courts In Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Premises of the Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad rural court, Barmer district court, Merta district judge court in Nagaur and a Puri court were searched thoroughly.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST|
Updated : March 9, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Barmer/Nagaur: Several courts across the country received emails with bomb threats, halting judicial works and sending the police administration into a tizzy.
Courts in Rajasthan's Barmer and Nagaur received bomb threats in emails on Monday, sending the authorities on high alert. Police evacuated the court complexes and launched intensive searches with bomb disposal and dog squads.
Officials said the threatening emails were identical, reportedly mentioning terrorist Ajmal Kasab and warning of a possible blast before 1 pm. "I don't know the exact time of the blast, probably before 1 pm. Don't take any chances. This is not a fake threat. Some bombs were dropped by drones. The exact location is unknown, but check the rooftops," the email reads.
The Barmer district judge's office received the threat in its official email address, triggering panic at the premises. Police swiftly evacuated the complex and launched a search operation. Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena reached the spot with senior officials. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams were deployed to comb the premises for explosives.
Security was beefed up in and around the court complex as a precaution. An investigation has been initiated by the police to trace the source of the email and identify the sender with assistance from cyber experts. Last year, the Barmer collectorate received a bomb threat on December 25.
Similarly, the Merta district judge (DJ) court premises in Nagaur were evacuated after a similar threatening email was received late Sunday night. Officials said the email was sent at around 10:20 pm, following which, bomb disposal squads and police teams rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.
Intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have also begun probing the threat. The court complex was temporarily sealed, and security in the surrounding area was strengthened significantly. Officials said this is the second bomb threat received in the district within a week, and all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of court staff, lawyers and visitors.
The Bar Association has expressed concern over this incident. Officials said such threats have been disrupting judicial work for some time now, and visitors from distant lands are facing difficulties. They demanded that the administration investigate the matter soon, apprehend the culprits and strengthen permanent security arrangements within the court premises.
Puri Court Gets Bomb Threat
An email was received by the Puri Court in Odisha on Monday, threatening to blow it up. While the police were investigating the sender, a search operation was carried out in the court premises by the bomb squad. However, the threat letter turned out to be a hoax.
Puri city DSP Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said, "A threatening email was received by the Puri Court regarding the bomb. The police immediately searched the court premises completely with the dog squad and forensic team. But nothing suspicious was found. The investigation revealed that the email was fake. An investigation is underway to find out the sender."
Bomb Threats To Gujarat Courts
The Gujarat High Court and a rural court in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Monday. A team, including the bomb squad, fire brigade personnel, local police, and dog squad, conducted an intensive search operation in the high court premises. The incident briefly created panic and chaos in the court complexes.
Fire department officials said the team searched the entire premises, but nothing suspicious was found in the initial investigation. Notably, this is the third consecutive bomb threat received by the Ahmedabad rural court in the last three months. An investigation into the origins of the threatening email and the sender.
The Dahod district court also received a similar threatening email, leading to shock and fear among the public. The court premises were evacuated immediately, and a police team conducted a thorough search operation.
Dahod deputy SP Jagdish Bhandari said such emails have been sent to several courts earlier. "Various teams investigated the Dahod court premises, but nothing suspicious was found."
Bokaro Court Gets Bomb Threat
The register of the Bokaro civil court in Jharkhand received an email around 9 am on Monday threatening to blow up the building with a cyanide bomb. The email also mentions a case in Tamil Nadu and the ISI. It said approximately 14 bombs were planted.
Upon receiving the information, the police, bomb and dog squads rushed to the spot and thoroughly searched the premises. Given the seriousness of the matter, the Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh, DSP and the city police station in-charge went to the spot with a large police force.
"An email was received about a bomb threat. The police, in collaboration with a team of field experts, are investigating the matter. However, nothing suspicious has been found," the SP said.
Balod Court Gets Bomb Threat
The district and sessions court in Chhattisgarh's Balod received a bomb threat email at around 10 am on Monday, sending the court administration into a panic. Lawyers and the staff were evacuated, while the judges were accommodated in a safe location. The entire court premises were sealed, and the surrounding area was barricaded, with restrictions on the movement of commuters. All emergency services, including ambulances and the fire brigade, were called in.
The suspicious email came from the ID sourav_biswas@hotmail.com. The police launched an investigation to trace its origin. The forensic team, dog and bomb disposal squads searched the court premises until the afternoon. Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Thakur said there is no threat to the court premises.
