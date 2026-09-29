ETV Bharat / bharat

Assistant Commandant Among Four CISF Personnel Killed In Fraticide Incident In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua District

Jammu : Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed in an alleged fracticide incident in the Sewa power project at Basholi area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials told ETV Bharat that immediately after receiving the information of the firing incident inside the Sewa power project on Ranjit Sagar dam, a police party rushed to the spot.

"In an initial investigation, it has been known that four CISF personnel were killed in the firing incident, including an Assistant Commandant," said a police officer. The area falls on the border between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, where the power project is situated on Jammu & Kashmir side.

Police is trying to ascertain the cause of incident, and further details are awaited