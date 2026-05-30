Over 2,680 Cases Referred To Bangladeshi Side For Nationality Verification, Says MEA
In response to other questions, the External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's stand on cross-border terrorism.
By PTI
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
New Delhi: All illegal nationals staying in India will be dealt with as per law, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday and added that New Delhi has shared with Bangladesh the names of over 2,680 people to verify their nationality.
"Once this nationality verification is done, then we'll be in a position to deport these people," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here. He was asked about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, and how are they being identified, and the process to send them back to the neighbouring country.
"All illegal nationals who are staying in India, they will be dealt as per law. Now, in the case of Bangladesh, as I had informed you earlier, we have referred 2,680 cases... or more than 2,680 cases to the Bangladeshi side, for them to verify the nationality of those people whose names we have handed over.
"Once this nationality verification is done, then we'll be in a position to deport these people, these nationals of Bangladesh. In many cases, I had told you earlier that this verification is pending for more than five years or so. And it is our expectation that we will receive an early response from Bangladesh on this particular issue," Jaiswal said.
Based on the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the people who are staying here "can be sent back to or deported back to Bangladesh", he added. He was also asked to comment on a purported video shared on social media in which a man (not seen in the video), can be heard allegedly hurling racist remarks at a presumably Indian couple.
"I have not seen the social media post. But, you know, racism of any kind is unacceptable," the MEA spokesperson said. In response to other questions, he reiterated India's stand on cross-border terrorism.
"I need not repeat. Cross-border terrorism is a threat which the whole world must combat together, and we must call out countries who are supportive of terrorism and who are promoting cross-border terrorism from their territories," Jaiswal asserted.
On a query on Indian vessels who have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "It is our understanding that 11 Indian-flagged vessels are still in the Persian Gulf region and 14 of these ships have come back. They were there in the Persian Gulf, but they were able to cross the Strait of Hormuz and they have reached India."
He also said the foreign secretary has received an invitation from his Nepal counterpart. "And, his visit to Nepal will take place as and when it is mutually agreed, and we'll keep you informed in that regard."
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