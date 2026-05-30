ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 2,680 Cases Referred To Bangladeshi Side For Nationality Verification, Says MEA

New Delhi: All illegal nationals staying in India will be dealt with as per law, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday and added that New Delhi has shared with Bangladesh the names of over 2,680 people to verify their nationality.

"Once this nationality verification is done, then we'll be in a position to deport these people," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here. He was asked about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, and how are they being identified, and the process to send them back to the neighbouring country.

"All illegal nationals who are staying in India, they will be dealt as per law. Now, in the case of Bangladesh, as I had informed you earlier, we have referred 2,680 cases... or more than 2,680 cases to the Bangladeshi side, for them to verify the nationality of those people whose names we have handed over.

"Once this nationality verification is done, then we'll be in a position to deport these people, these nationals of Bangladesh. In many cases, I had told you earlier that this verification is pending for more than five years or so. And it is our expectation that we will receive an early response from Bangladesh on this particular issue," Jaiswal said.

Based on the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the people who are staying here "can be sent back to or deported back to Bangladesh", he added. He was also asked to comment on a purported video shared on social media in which a man (not seen in the video), can be heard allegedly hurling racist remarks at a presumably Indian couple.