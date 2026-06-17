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6 BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Move Privilege Notice Against LoP Kharge For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against PM

New Delhi: Six Rajya Sabha members have jointly submitted a privilege notice against Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making "derogatory, disparaging and disrespectful" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lowering the dignity of Parliament and its members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has referred the notice to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.

The notice has been submitted jointly by BJP MPs Brij Lal, Mithlesh Kumar, Sumitra Balmik, Shivesh Kumar, Sikander Kumar and Nagendra Ray against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kharge "for alleged continual and deliberate use of grossly derogatory, disparaging and highly disrespectful remarks against the Prime Minister of India and thereby lowering the dignity of the Parliament and its members."

The notice has been given under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).