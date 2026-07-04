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50 Bangladeshi Nationals Sent To West Bengal By Train For Deportation

Activists of North East Student Organization (NEAO), All Assam Student Union (AASU) and others stage a protest demanding sealing of the India–Bangla border and detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from the North East, at Dighaliphukuri in Guwahati on Monday, August 18, 2025. ( IANS )

Salem: A group of 50 Bangladeshi nationals were deported and sent to West Bengal by train to facilitate their repatriation, police said on Saturday. The deportees, comprising 44 men and six women, were previously lodged at the special detention camp located within the Attur taluk office complex in Salem district.

Following official deportation orders, the group was transported by road in three vans to Tiruchirappalli on July 3, amid tight security. Upon reaching Tiruchirappalli, the individuals boarded a specially designated coach on the Howrah Express.

They are being escorted on the train journey by a 40-member armed police team led by Salem Armed Reserve Deputy Superintendent of Police Sakthivel. Officials stated that the Tamil Nadu police will formally hand over the nationals to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Haridaspur land border in West Bengal.