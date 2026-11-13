Four Bangladesh Nationals With Expired Passports, Visas Held In Outer Delhi
The interrogation of Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi revealed that they were trying to obtain visas for Greece
By PTI
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Four Bangladesh nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi following the expiry of their visas have been apprehended by police, officials said on Friday. They said the four persons, who were in possession of expired passports, were trying to obtain visas for Greece.
The accused -- Md Riyad Hussain (28), Asif Mia (42), Md Shawon Islam (18) and Md Faruqi Hussain (41), all Bangladesh nationals -- were intercepted near Mangolpuri railway station under outer Delhi's Raj Park police station during a verification drive, officials said.
According to police, the team received inputs that some foreign nationals, suspected to be Bangladesh citizens, were roaming near the railway station and were planning to move elsewhere.
Police intercepted the four who allegedly attempted to disperse upon noticing the personnel. During verification, they failed to produce valid identity or travel documents. Further checks revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas and had been staying in India without authorisation, police said.
Interrogation revealed that the four were attempting to obtain visas for Greece, they said. The Foreigner Cell has initiated deportation proceedings against them in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
A total of 77 foreign nationals have been apprehended by Outer District police this year. These include 33 from Bangladesh, 20 from Nigeria, nine from Thailand, eight from Ivory Coast, two from Liberia, two from Ghana and one each from Senegal, Gambia, Uganda and Guinea.
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