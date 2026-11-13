ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Bangladesh Nationals With Expired Passports, Visas Held In Outer Delhi

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Four Bangladesh nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi following the expiry of their visas have been apprehended by police, officials said on Friday. They said the four persons, who were in possession of expired passports, were trying to obtain visas for Greece.

The accused -- Md Riyad Hussain (28), Asif Mia (42), Md Shawon Islam (18) and Md Faruqi Hussain (41), all Bangladesh nationals -- were intercepted near Mangolpuri railway station under outer Delhi's Raj Park police station during a verification drive, officials said.

According to police, the team received inputs that some foreign nationals, suspected to be Bangladesh citizens, were roaming near the railway station and were planning to move elsewhere. Police intercepted the four who allegedly attempted to disperse upon noticing the personnel. During verification, they failed to produce valid identity or travel documents. Further checks revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas and had been staying in India without authorisation, police said.