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Six Arrested In Joint Anti-Drug Operation By NCB, US DEA

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Six people were arrested in a joint operation by the NCB and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) against a transnational drug trafficking network allegedly involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic substances and opioid medicines to consumers across America, a statement said on Friday.

The statement issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that as part of the action, codenamed 'Operation Monsoon Thunder', the federal agency raided locations in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow between November 4 and 13. Six arrests were made as a result of these searches. The action resulted from shared intelligence inputs between the NCB and the DEA, it said.