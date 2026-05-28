ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Arrested For Attack On ED Officials After Raid At Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence

LDF activists attack the vehicle carrying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after ED conducted a raid at former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence as part of its investigation in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the violent attack on vehicles belonging to ED officials, who had raided the rented house of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day earlier, state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at his residence, Chandrasekhar said the investigation into the incident is on the right track and that more people involved in the violence have been identified.

The police chief said he had discussed with the Home Minister regarding the issue of violence against raid teams. "He has directed to take strong action against the culprits," Chandrasekhar said.

"Eight accused have been arrested, and we have identified more people," he added. He said adequate police personnel had been deployed at various locations near Vijayan's residence after receiving information about the Enforcement Directorate raid. Chandrasekhar said the police had not received prior information about the raid.

"They (the ED) did not inform us, but once the operation began, we took action and deployed security," he said. Around 300 people have been booked by the Kerala Police following the alleged attack on ED officials and security personnel.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint, and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.