ETV Bharat / bharat

Four FIRs Lodged Over 'Violence' During NSUI Protest Against CEC Kumar, 18 Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs in connection with alleged violence during NSUI's protest in the Parliament Street area on Monday, including cases related to the purported stabbing of a CISF personnel, rioting, defacement and obstruction of public servants, officials said.

As many as 18 people were arrested in connection with the alleged violence and produced before court, police said. Officials said a case has been registered in connection with the alleged attack on the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable.

Violence broke out during a protest by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers demanding resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

The protesters staged a symbolic "living dead" protest near the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road and attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar.

During the protest, a CISF constable, identified as Bikram Kumar, was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was taking a protester away from near a barricade. He suffered a minor injury to his right elbow and was taken to RML Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The accused protester was detained and legal action has been initiated, officials said. The other FIRs relate to alleged rioting, defacement and obstructing public servants from discharging duties, officials said.