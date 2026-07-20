ETV Bharat / bharat

615 Antiquities Repatriated From Various Countries From 2021 Till June 30 This Year: Govt Tells Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings underway on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A total of 615 antiquities have been repatriated to India from various countries from 2021 till June 30 this year, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

He was asked year-wise details and number of antiquities and cultural objects which have been "reported stolen" during the last five years, details and number of such antiquities traced and recovered during the period. The minister shared the information in a tabulated form on theft cases from centrally protected monuments in his response.

According to the data, a Nandi sculpture was stolen from the Golingeswara group of Temples at Biccavolu in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in 2021. However, it has been recovered.

Also, a stone idol of Ganpati was stolen in 2022 from the Ganpati Amma Shrine of Lakshminarasimha Temple, Marehalli in Mandya district of Karnataka, and an image of Vishnu was stolen in the same year from a site in a village in Patna district of Bihar, both of which have not been recovered, according to the data.