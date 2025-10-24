ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Andhra Fishermen Detained By Bangladesh Navy

Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas is monitoring the situation and exploring the use of satellite communication to speak with the detained fishermen.

Fishermen on a boat prepare to cast their nets to catch fish in the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Monday, September 22, 2025.
Fishermen on a boat prepare to cast their nets to catch fish in the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Monday, September 22, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 24, 2025 at 8:12 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amaravati: Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy after their boat allegedly strayed into the neighbouring country's territorial waters, the state government said on Thursday.

The state government has contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to secure the release of the fishermen. "Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh are currently in the custody of the Bangladesh Navy after their vessel reportedly crossed into that country's waters," an official release said.

A special legal team of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is providing legal aid for their release, it said. Incidentally, a charge sheet has been filed in Bangladesh against the fishermen, prompting the southern state to appeal to the Bangladesh Embassy for cooperation to allow continuous contact with the fishermen's families, it said.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting steps for their swift return, the release said. Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas is monitoring the situation and exploring satellite communication to speak with the detained fishermen, it said.

Meanwhile, the district officials met with the arrested fishermen's families in Visakhapatnam and briefed them on their repatriation efforts. State and central authorities are pursuing all required procedures to ensure the fishermen's safe return at the earliest, it added.

Also Read:

  1. Fisherman Dies After Needlefish Pierces His Stomach In Karnataka
  2. Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH NAVY
ANDHRA FISHERMEN DETAINED
BANGLADESH DETAIN ANDHRA FISHERMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.