ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 3,800 Amarnath Pilgrims Depart Jammu As Jammu-Srinagar Highway Partly Restored

Personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assist pilgrims along the Baltal route during the annual Amarnath Yatra near the Amarnath Cave shrine, in Baltal, Thursday, July 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: A fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early Sunday for the Amarnath yatra after the partial restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had remained closed for two days following incessant rains.

After a one-day break, the 25th batch departed Jammu base camp at 2:52 am for Baltal in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal in a convoy of 177 vehicles under tight security arrangements, the officials said.

Over 4.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Kashmir Himalayas since the commencement of the yatra on July 3. The 57-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

The yatra had remained suspended for a day from Jammu on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suffered extensive damage due to incessant rains at several locations between Jhakani in Udhampur and Banihal in Ramban, necessitating major restoration work.

The officials said the 250-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has now been restored for single-carriage traffic in the most affected area, particularly near Dewal Bridge in the Samroli area of Udhampur, allowing the yatra convoy to resume.

Although restoration work is still in progress, light motor vehicles were allowed from Jammu on Sunday morning after a two-day suspension, officials said, adding traffic from Qazigund towards Jammu will be resumed after the Amarnath Yatra convoy passes the area in the next few hours. Heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway on alternate days, a traffic police spokesperson said.