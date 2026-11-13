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Attack On President's Bodyguard jawan: Two Accused Arrested Following Encounter

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Baghpat: Two accused wanted in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old President's Bodyguard (PBG) Jawan have been arrested following an encounter here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. Both are residents of Gopalpur Khadana village and were carrying a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

On a tip-off that both accused were hiding behind a tubewell on the road leading to the Budhpur railway station, a police team surrounded them. The accused opened fire on the police, and in the retaliatory fire by the police, Dheeraj sustained injuries, while Monu attempted to flee. Both were subsequently arrested by the police. Dheeraj has been admitted to a hospital. Two illegal country-made firearms, two live cartridges, and three spent shell casings have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.