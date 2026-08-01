ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Years After Article 370 Abrogation, J&K Records 75% Decline In Terror Incidents, 90% Drop In Stone Pelting

Srinagar: Nearly seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir’s security landscape has undergone a dramatic shift. Official data shows terror incidents have fallen by nearly 75 per cent since 2020, and stone-pelting has declined by around 90 per cent. The data also reveals that the number of terrorists neutralised annually has dropped from 232 in 2020 to just 11 so far this year.

The J&K Police data shows the security situation improving almost every year since 2020. According to the data, between 2022 and 2025, terror incidents fell from 151 to 35, a decline of nearly 77 per cent. During the same period, terrorists killed in security operations dropped from 193 to 46, suggesting a significant contraction in terrorism. Security force casualties reduced from 30 in 2022 to 17 in 2025, while civilian deaths fluctuated but remained well below the levels seen during the peak years of terrorism.

Likewise, between 2009 and August 4, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,435 terror incidents, resulting in 382 civilian deaths, 672 security force casualties, and 1,827 terrorists killed. In contrast, from August 5, 2019, through August 1, 2026, the Union Territory recorded 652 terror incidents, 191 civilian deaths, 213 security personnel killed and 858 terrorists neutralised, highlighting the sharp decline in overall terrorism in the region.

Representational Image (ANI)

The terrorism has remained sporadic in 2026. Official data records three incidents in January, three in February, two in March, one in May and three in July, while April, June and August have so far remained incident-free. The 12 incidents this year have resulted in two civilian and two unidentified deaths, two security personnel casualties, and 11 terrorists killed.

Despite the overall decline, security agencies say the geographical pattern has changed. Most attacks over the past two years have involved small terror groups operating in the mountainous districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur.

Unlike the earlier phase of terrorism in the Valley that involved frequent encounters and mass protests, the current trend is characterised by small ambushes, targeted killings and attacks on vulnerable civilians intended to generate disproportionate psychological impact.

“Yesterday (Friday), unidentified terrorists carried out a targeted attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. As a result of the attack, two non-local labourers lost their lives,” a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The official further said, “Overall, violence has no doubt declined over the past few years, but it is also a fact that terrorism has undergone a strategic shift. Instead of sustaining prolonged insurgency in the Valley, terror groups have increasingly moved towards the forested areas of Jammu’s Pir Panjal belt and Chenab Valley, carrying out surprise attacks before disappearing into difficult terrain.”

“Yesterday's attack was an example of terror groups changing their strategy and resorting to cowardly surprise attacks. Although two recent attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam occurred in the Valley, several major attacks over the past two years have taken place in the Jammu region,” the official added.

Another senior police officer said the challenge is no longer about the number of attacks but their nature. “The frequency has reduced, but the attacks are designed for maximum psychological impact. Small groups are attempting to remain relevant through carefully selected targets,” the officer said, adding, “The Kulgam attack appears to have been carried out by terrorists targeting vulnerable civilians to generate fear, despite their declining operational strength.”