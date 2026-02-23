ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Terrorists Killed In Joint Operations Spanning 326 Days In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar, Says Army

Troops of 7 Assam Rifles conduct intensive search-and-cordon operations as part of Operation Trashi-1 to trace the terrorists believed to be hiding at the Chatroo area, in Kishtwar ( ANI )

According to the Army's White Night Corps, despite severe cold, snowfall and difficult geographical conditions, the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF tracked down the terrorists under a coordinated strategy. With the help of a strong intelligence network of security agencies, contacts were made at several places, after which all seven wanted terrorists were finally killed.

Jammu: Army on Monday claimed to have killed all seven terrorists during a nearly one year long operation in the forest area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The group had been been evading the security forces in the hilly terrain, which has emerged as a battlefield between the security forces and terrorists in the region of late.

The Army said that the operation was carried out on the basis of a well-knit intelligence gathered by civil and military intelligence agencies with the joint operations spanning 326 days. The army further said that modern technology was used extensively during the operation, which included FPV drones, satellite imagery, RPA/UAVs and modern communication systems.

"The relentless pursuit & resolve of our forces, culminating in elimination of Saifullah and his associates, proves that nothing can stand against the determination, courage and valour of our men in uniform & Intelligence agencies," added the Army.

Saifullah, a top terrorist commander was gunned down along with two of his associates by the security forces in the Passerkut area of Kishtwar on Sunday. Earlier, on February 4, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and the terrorists in the Dichar area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

The killing of the terrrorist came after a soldier of the Indian Army was killed during a fierce encounter with the terrorists in January in the forests. It was for the fourth time since January 18 that security forces established contact with terrorists in the area.