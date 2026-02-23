Seven Terrorists Killed In Joint Operations Spanning 326 Days In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar, Says Army
An Army spokesperson said that the operations were conducted with assistance from J&K Police and CRPF through a joint strategy.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
By Mohd Ashraf Ganai
Jammu: Army on Monday claimed to have killed all seven terrorists during a nearly one year long operation in the forest area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The group had been been evading the security forces in the hilly terrain, which has emerged as a battlefield between the security forces and terrorists in the region of late.
According to the Army's White Night Corps, despite severe cold, snowfall and difficult geographical conditions, the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF tracked down the terrorists under a coordinated strategy. With the help of a strong intelligence network of security agencies, contacts were made at several places, after which all seven wanted terrorists were finally killed.
#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 23, 2026
𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀
Relentless and painstaking high-altitude joint operations were conducted over 326 days in the Kishtwar region. Forces tracked terrorists in challenging… pic.twitter.com/nIhH71RiOb
The Army said that the operation was carried out on the basis of a well-knit intelligence gathered by civil and military intelligence agencies with the joint operations spanning 326 days. The army further said that modern technology was used extensively during the operation, which included FPV drones, satellite imagery, RPA/UAVs and modern communication systems.
"The relentless pursuit & resolve of our forces, culminating in elimination of Saifullah and his associates, proves that nothing can stand against the determination, courage and valour of our men in uniform & Intelligence agencies," added the Army.
Saifullah, a top terrorist commander was gunned down along with two of his associates by the security forces in the Passerkut area of Kishtwar on Sunday. Earlier, on February 4, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and the terrorists in the Dichar area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.
The killing of the terrrorist came after a soldier of the Indian Army was killed during a fierce encounter with the terrorists in January in the forests. It was for the fourth time since January 18 that security forces established contact with terrorists in the area.
Read More: