Seven Indore Businessmen Booked For Petrol And Diesel Theft Worth Crores
The accused hacked Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's cards to procure fuel without paying for it.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Indore: Seven businessmen from Indore have been booked in a case of fraud running into crores of rupees. The case has been registered on a complaint from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which alleged that the accused fraudulently obtained petrol and diesel from BPCL and did not pay for it.
Sources disclosed that the matter pertains to the BPCL depot located under the jurisdiction of Shipra Police Station. It was disclosed that the company has provided vendors with various cards to purchase petrol and diesel from this depot. However, the seven accused businessmen hacked these cards and stole diesel and petrol worth crores of rupees. The matter came to light when the company conducted an investigation at its level after which Vikrant Hate of BPCL lodged a complaint at the Shipra Police Station.
The BPCL official informed the Police, "The company provides recharge cards for purchasing petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel are available upon depositing money into the card. In 2023, the site was hacked, and petrol and diesel worth approximately Rs 5.72 crore was taken without paying the money. The fraud was revealed during an audit."
Those booked in the case are Vishal Singh, Shashi Singh, Dalbir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Wahid Khan, Narendra Vasu and Balveer Singh. Sources disclosed that the Police are also looking at the possibility of some of the company employees colluding with the accused in this case.