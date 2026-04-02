ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Indore Businessmen Booked For Petrol And Diesel Theft Worth Crores

Indore: Seven businessmen from Indore have been booked in a case of fraud running into crores of rupees. The case has been registered on a complaint from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which alleged that the accused fraudulently obtained petrol and diesel from BPCL and did not pay for it.

Sources disclosed that the matter pertains to the BPCL depot located under the jurisdiction of Shipra Police Station. It was disclosed that the company has provided vendors with various cards to purchase petrol and diesel from this depot. However, the seven accused businessmen hacked these cards and stole diesel and petrol worth crores of rupees. The matter came to light when the company conducted an investigation at its level after which Vikrant Hate of BPCL lodged a complaint at the Shipra Police Station.