Seven Indians Released From Pakistan Return Home Via Attari-Wagah Border

Amritsar: Seven Indian nationals who were released from Pakistan safely returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the border as family members reunited with their loved ones after a long wait.

According to officials, four of the seven returnees are residents of Ferozepur, one is from Jalandhar, one from Ludhiana, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Among them are two youths, Ratanpal Singh and Harinder Singh, who returned home after nearly two and a half years. Both are married and previously supported their families through daily wage work and agriculture.

During their return, the two youths became emotional upon seeing their children at the border. They thanked the government and appealed for the release of other Indian citizens currently imprisoned in Pakistan.

Returnees from Ferozepur alleged that although a Pakistani court sentenced them to one year in prison, they ended up spending around two and a half years in jail. They also claimed they were beaten before being sent to prison. They said other Indian prisoners were lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.