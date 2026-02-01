Seven Indians Released From Pakistan Return Home Via Attari-Wagah Border
Families welcomed the returnees with emotion after years of separation following their detention in Pakistan.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Amritsar: Seven Indian nationals who were released from Pakistan safely returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the border as family members reunited with their loved ones after a long wait.
According to officials, four of the seven returnees are residents of Ferozepur, one is from Jalandhar, one from Ludhiana, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Among them are two youths, Ratanpal Singh and Harinder Singh, who returned home after nearly two and a half years. Both are married and previously supported their families through daily wage work and agriculture.
During their return, the two youths became emotional upon seeing their children at the border. They thanked the government and appealed for the release of other Indian citizens currently imprisoned in Pakistan.
Returnees from Ferozepur alleged that although a Pakistani court sentenced them to one year in prison, they ended up spending around two and a half years in jail. They also claimed they were beaten before being sent to prison. They said other Indian prisoners were lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.
Protocol Officer Arun Mahal said the individuals had gone to border areas during the 2023 floods to save their relatives, land, and livestock, and accidentally crossed into Pakistan due to fast-flowing floodwaters. Pakistan officials later informed the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), after which the individuals were detained and sentenced under Pakistani legal procedures. Following the completion of legal formalities, Pakistan officials handed them over to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border.
Mahal added that customs and immigration procedures were completed by Indian authorities, and as per instructions from the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, a Naib Tehsildar was assigned duty. All seven returnees were taken by ambulance to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for medical examinations under strict security arrangements, including the deployment of a pilot vehicle.
Read More