ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Coal Gasification Project To Come Up With Rs 64K Cr Investment: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that seven coal gasification projects will come up with an investment of Rs 64,000 crore in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal and said this will help in reducing imports of energy products.

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour, the minister highlighted that the Modi government during the last 12 years has brought several reforms in the coal sector.

Reddy said the coal blocks are being allotted through a transparent auction process, without any complaints or allegations.

"There is no shortage of power in the country," he said, adding that 73-74 per cent of electricity is being generated through coal-based thermal plants. The minister said 80 per cent of coal production is being supplied to the power sector and the remaining to other sectors.

Reddy highlighted that India is the second-largest producer and consumer of coal. He said the country has the fifth-largest coal reserve, which could last at least 70 years, and hence the government has increased exploration activities. Reddy said the government has also started coal gasification activities.