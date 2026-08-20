Seven Bihari Youth Stranded In Dubai After Being Duped By Agent
The accused agent had taken around Rs 1.5 lakh from each of them, promising them jobs.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kishanganj: Seven youngsters from the Amour area of Purnea district in Bihar are stranded in Dubai after they were deceived by a travel agent who had promised them a job in a factory manufacturing socks. The accused agent had taken around Rs 1.5 lakh from each of them. Upon arriving, they neither got the promised jobs nor were their passports returned.
The victims have been identified as Dilfroz Alam, Nasir Alam, Rabban Khan, Danish, Nazish, Shamshad and another young man. They have conveyed that they are in an extremely dire situation without work and money. They are all extremely frightened and stranded in an unknown country.
According to the victims, their agent, Nahid Ghani, had assured them of good jobs at a socks factory in Dubai with a good monthly remuneration. Based on this assurance, the young men invested their savings and paid the agent to arrive in Dubai.
After arriving, their situation changed completely as the agent allegedly confiscated their passports and has not yet provided them with the promised jobs. Distressed by their lack of employment, they released a video on social media, tearfully pleading for help from the Indian government.
Unable to find jobs in Dubai, these seven young men have completely exhausted their money and are now struggling to even afford basic food and drink. Narrating their ordeal over an internet video call, these helpless youngsters have appealed to the Centre and the administration for immediate assistance.
The youths stated that they made a video of their ordeal and made it viral on social media. Through the video, they also appealed to former MLA Mujahid Alam for help. Following this, they were allegedly threatened by the agent to teach them a lesson.
Meanwhile, Mujahid Alam, while describing the matter as extremely serious, said that he would contact senior officials and take steps to bring the young men back safely.
He added that similar cases have been reported in the past where agents have duped young men by taking large sums of money from them on the pretence of securing jobs abroad and then abandoned them.
"They have been stuck there for 22-23 days. Their passports have been confiscated. They had been starving for two days while confined to a small room. I have spoken to them. My man went there. They have been fed. I will bring them back safely and will ensure that strict action is taken against the culprit," the former legislator said.
After the matter came to light, the people have started pressing for a high-level investigation into the matter and strict action against the guilty agent.
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