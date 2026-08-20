ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Bihari Youth Stranded In Dubai After Being Duped By Agent

Kishanganj: Seven youngsters from the Amour area of Purnea district in Bihar are stranded in Dubai after they were deceived by a travel agent who had promised them a job in a factory manufacturing socks. The accused agent had taken around Rs 1.5 lakh from each of them. Upon arriving, they neither got the promised jobs nor were their passports returned.

The victims have been identified as Dilfroz Alam, Nasir Alam, Rabban Khan, Danish, Nazish, Shamshad and another young man. They have conveyed that they are in an extremely dire situation without work and money. They are all extremely frightened and stranded in an unknown country.

According to the victims, their agent, Nahid Ghani, had assured them of good jobs at a socks factory in Dubai with a good monthly remuneration. Based on this assurance, the young men invested their savings and paid the agent to arrive in Dubai.

After arriving, their situation changed completely as the agent allegedly confiscated their passports and has not yet provided them with the promised jobs. Distressed by their lack of employment, they released a video on social media, tearfully pleading for help from the Indian government.

Unable to find jobs in Dubai, these seven young men have completely exhausted their money and are now struggling to even afford basic food and drink. Narrating their ordeal over an internet video call, these helpless youngsters have appealed to the Centre and the administration for immediate assistance.