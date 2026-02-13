ETV Bharat / bharat

Seva Teerth And Kartavya Bhavan FulFill The Aspirations Of Indians: PM Modi

In this screenshot from a video posted on Feb. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inaugural programme of the 'Seva Teerth', the new building of the Prime Minister's Office, and two more Kartavya Bhawans, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, in the national capital, said the new buildings reflect the country's commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.

"Today we all are witnessing a new history being made... This day of 13th February is witnessing a new beginning in India's development journey... Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan with the resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. We have the divine blessings of achieving our goals," he said.

PM Modi said that after independence, many important decisions shaping the nation's future were made, and key policies were developed within buildings such as the South Block and North Block.

He said it is important to remember that these structures were originally built as symbols of the British Empire. "The intention behind their construction was to reinforce British dominance and keep India in a state of subjugation for generations," he said.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.