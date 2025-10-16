ETV Bharat / bharat

States Must Create Special Cells For Absconders To Ease Extradition: Amit Shah

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to all the State governments to set up a special cell in the state capital for absconding fugitives, stating that the absence of such cells always creates challenges in the extradition process of the criminals.

“All states should have a special cell for absconders in the state capital, which fulfils the international criteria. On many occasions, the absence of such a cell for international fugitives becomes an issue in foreign courts. Although I don’t believe this, the state government should set up such a cell so that nobody can make any excuse,” said Shah while inaugurating the two-day-long ‘Extradition of Fugitives-Challenges and Strategies’ conference in New Delhi.

The conference is being organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Stating that a scientific database of the absconders should be shared with all state police, Shah asked IB and CBI to work in this direction.

“The CBI and IB should take the lead in guiding the states to create such databases. The database should have all details, including the cases against the absconders, where they have absconded, their network in India and where the process of extradition has stuck,” Shah highlighted.

He said that a focused group to look into narco, gangster, extortion and financial crime, as well as cyber crime, should be set up where IB and CBI will guide in the process with the help of a multi-agency centre (MAC).

“All states should also set up an expert special cell for the extradition process. And these cells should be guided by the CBI,” Shah said.

The home minister further said that once a red corner notice is issued against any individual, their passport should be seized so that the suspect can’t escape abroad.

“Once a red corner notice is issued, their passport should be seized. The fugitive should be afraid of the laws in India,” Shah said.

Highlighting that Article 355 and 356 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with the issue of “trial in absentia”, should be used by the States to initiate trial against the fugitive, Shah said, “With the help of CBI, all states should set up units to extradite the extradition process for the State-specific fugitives.”

Stating that the central government has tightened the money laundering law, Shah said, “In the last 4 years, we have recovered 2 billion dollars. As we have tightened the money laundering law, we were able to attach properties worth 12 billion dollars of several fugitives between 2014-23.”