ETV Bharat / bharat

Setback For Strategic Diplomacy: Cong On India Wrapping Up Presence At Tajikistan Airbase

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said India wrapping up its operation at Tajikistan's Ayni airbase is "yet another setback" for the country's strategic diplomacy. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India established its Ayni air force base in Tajikistan in the early 2000s and the infrastructure there was subsequently expanded. Given its extraordinary location, India had major plans for expanding its presence at Ayni, he said. "But four years back, India had been given a very clear message that it must gradually withdraw. Now it appears that India has finally shut down the base which was its only overseas military facility," Ramesh said. "This is, without (a) doubt, yet another setback for our strategic diplomacy," he said. Incidentally, Ayni is around 10 km from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, which has a wonderful museum, he pointed out.