Setback For Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren As PMLA Court Frames Charges In Alleged Land Fraud Case
Soren's lawyer, Advocate Sanjeev Sahay said that the court has directed the prosecution to present witnesses in the case, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Ranchi: In a setback to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on Wednesday framed charges against the CM in the alleged 8.86 acre land fraud case, his lawyer said.
Advocate Sanjeev Sahay, representing Soren, stated that the court has directed the prosecution to present witnesses. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 28, he said adding charges have been framed against a total of 17 individuals, including the Chief Minister, in the matter.
The ED has registered a money laundering case against Soren on charges of allegedly illegal acquisition of the land in the Bargain area of Ranchi.
Advocate Sanjay Kumar of the Jharkhand Civil Court said that Special Judge Yogesh Kumar read out the allegations leveled by the prosecution (ED) against the Chief Minister. Soren, who appeared virtually during the proceedings, told the court that all the allegations were false and that he was innocent.
Charges against the other accused have already been framed. But they were pending for the Soren after he approached the Jharkhand High Court to challenge the charges on legal grounds. However, the High Court rejected Soren's plea seeking a stay of the proceedings in the alleged land fraud case.
The ED has said that Soren was not cooperating with the investigation and he also attempted to influence the probe in the case. The agency claims to have obtained information regarding several of his other assets as well.
The alleged land fraud case: A timeline
- On April 20, 2023, the ED conducted a survey of the land located in Bargain and recorded the statement of the caretaker, Santosh Munda. The caretaker stated that Hemant Soren had visited the site two or three times with his wife, Kalpana Soren.
- On June 1, 2023, a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station based on documents recovered during earlier ED operations.
- On June 12, 2023, a prosecution complaint was filed against one Bhanu Pratap Prasad. A copy of this complaint was found during a raid on Hemant Soren's residence; the ED maintains that he was aware of the investigation.
- On August 7, 2023, the first summon regarding the land scam was issued to Hemant Soren.
- On August 17, 2023—shortly after the summon was issued—an application was submitted by Rajkumar Pahan seeking the cancellation of the 'Jamabandi' (land record entry).
- On January 9, 2024, the SAR (Scheduled Areas Regulation) officer wrote to the Circle Officer requesting details regarding the current possession of the land. Upon receiving the letter that same day, a report was sought from the Circle Inspector.
- On January 11, the Circle Inspector reported that an individual named Santosh Pahan had been residing there for five to six years. The land was classified as 'Bhuihari' (ancestral tribal land), which cannot be sold; however, the 'Panji-2' (land register) noted the names of 17 individuals.
- On January 29, while raids were being conducted in Delhi, the SAR Court ordered the land to be handed over to the 'Khatiyani' owner (the recorded owner in the land survey records). That same day, the Circle Officer cancelled the 'Jamabandi' and altered the existing online entries.
- On January 31, the ED arrested the then Chief Minister, Hemant Soren.
Next Hearing in the High Court
The High Court has directed the ED to file a supplementary affidavit in this matter. The next hearing regarding the maintainability of the petition has been scheduled for October 28, 2026.
Read More: