ETV Bharat / bharat

Setback For Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren As PMLA Court Frames Charges In Alleged Land Fraud Case

Ranchi: In a setback to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on Wednesday framed charges against the CM in the alleged 8.86 acre land fraud case, his lawyer said.

Advocate Sanjeev Sahay, representing Soren, stated that the court has directed the prosecution to present witnesses. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 28, he said adding charges have been framed against a total of 17 individuals, including the Chief Minister, in the matter.

The ED has registered a money laundering case against Soren on charges of allegedly illegal acquisition of the land in the Bargain area of Ranchi.

Advocate Sanjay Kumar of the Jharkhand Civil Court said that Special Judge Yogesh Kumar read out the allegations leveled by the prosecution (ED) against the Chief Minister. Soren, who appeared virtually during the proceedings, told the court that all the allegations were false and that he was innocent.

Charges against the other accused have already been framed. But they were pending for the Soren after he approached the Jharkhand High Court to challenge the charges on legal grounds. However, the High Court rejected Soren's plea seeking a stay of the proceedings in the alleged land fraud case.