Set-Up Task Force To Enhance Domestic Urea Production: Parliamentary Committee To Government
Proposes task force to revive closed and dormant fertiliser PSUs to increase self-sufficiency against global supply chain dependencies and shocks.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers has suggested that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers under Union Minister J P Nadda constitute a task force to chalk out a time-bound and targeted strategy with required budgetary support to enhance domestic urea production. This, after the committee noted that the consumption of the chemical fertiliser is projected to be 444 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during 2025-26.
As per government data, during the Kharif and Rabi seasons in the last fiscal (2024-25), India’s consumption of chemical fertilisers reached 708 LMT for the first time, out of which, about 387 LMT is urea, while the consumption of MOP, NPK, DAP, and SSP put together is 320 LMT.
"The consumption of urea is projected to be 444 LMT during the year 2025-26 while the consumption of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers is projected to increase from 246 LMT during 2024-25 to 305 LMT during 2025-26," the Ministry has informed the Standing Committee.
During the year 2024-25, the total production of urea in India was 306.67 LMT, while that of P&K fertilisers was 211.21 LMT.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, a member of the Parliamentary Committee, said the formation of the task force, composed of experts, government officials, Ministry officials, and other stakeholders, would raise the support for domestic urea production in India.
"India imports a significant share of its fertiliser requirements, particularly potash and phosphate-based fertilisers, and raw materials needed to produce urea like natural gas. This dependence exposes the country to global market shocks, geopolitical risks and currency fluctuations. Achieving self-sufficiency through domestic production, diversified sourcing, and indigenous R&D, reduces these vulnerabilities and enhances strategic autonomy, stabilises subsidies, and ensures timely availability of fertilisers to farmers during critical crop seasons," said Syngkon.
The task force will look into upgradation, modernisation and revival of India's ageing urea plants with state-of-the-art technology, in a time-bound manner, focusing on enhancing their energy efficiency and production capacity, and make them globally competitive, he added.
Urea Production In India
At present, there are 33 urea units in the country with a re-assessed capacity (RAC) of 269.40 LMT. Out of these, nine are PSUs with RAC of 60.69 LMT; six are cooperatives with RAC of 54.19 LMT; four are joint ventures with RAC of 50.80 LMT; and 14 are privately owned, with RAC of 103.72 LMT.
Moreover, most of these units are reportedly producing around 30-40 LMT of urea beyond their annual RAC. India's present production capacity of urea is around 305 LMT per annum.
Status Of Phosphorus And Potassium (P&K) Fertilisers
While presenting evidence, the Department of Chemicals and Fertilisers told the Committee that production of urea in the country has risen from 240 LMT in 2017-18, which was 58 per cent of the demand, to 314 LMT, which is 62.4 per cent of the demand, during FY2023-24. In the same period, the production of P&K (phosphorus and potassium) fertilisers has risen from 173 LMT to 189 LMT, which is 37.6 per cent of the demand.
“As the country does not have reserves of raw phosphate and potash, therefore, every bag of DAP used is import-based. Due to this fundamental raw material deficiency, these are imported from Russia, Belarus, Germany, Israel, etc,” the Department informed the Committee.
It was also informed that India imported 70 LMT of urea during 2023-24, which is 39.7 per cent of its requirement, as compared to 60 LMT during 2017-18. As regards P&K fertilisers, the import has increased from 95 LMT during 2017-18 to 106 LMT during 2023-24, which is 60.3 per cent of the total demand.
Nano Urea Fertilisers
Nano Urea is a nanotechnology-based liquid fertiliser developed by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and launched n 2021, which provides nitrogen to plants in nanoparticle form, claiming to offer better plant absorption, reduced environmental impact, higher yields, and improved crop quality compared to the traditional granular urea.
The apex research body Indian Council for Fertilisers and Fertiliser Technology Research (ICFFTR) has now approved a project being undertaken by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), titled "Effect of Nano Urea and DAP, and Popularisation of its use in Crop Production", over the period 2024-2026. It will evaluate the impact of Nano Urea and DAP on crop growth, soil health, and nutrient uptake across various agro-ecological zones in India, at a cost of Rs 160 lakh.
According to the studies undertaken so far, a single 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea can replace an entire 45 kg sack of granular urea, significantly reducing transportation and handling costs, while lowering input costs for farmers by 20-25 per cent, and maintaining or even enhancing crop productivity.
Government data suggests that till May 31, 2025, a total of 13.27 crore bottles (500 ml each) of Nano Urea have been produced, which is approximately equivalent to 60.32 lakh metric tonnes of granular urea.
Constraints Towards Self-Sufficiency
The Chemicals and Fertilisers Department has informed the Committee that India is heavily dependent on imported raw materials for fertiliser production, particularly for P&K fertilisers, as India lacks sufficient reserves of rock phosphate, and has to import nearly 95 per cent of its requirements from countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco and Russia.
"India has no known commercial reserves of potash, and is 100 per cent dependent on imports from Canada, Russia, Israel and Jordan. There are imports of raw materials and intermediates, like rock phosphate, sulphur, ammonia, phosphoric acid and MOP (Muriate of Potash, aka, Potassium Chloride) as essential inputs for producing phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers. Any increase in global prices of these materials raises the cost of production in India. Besides, exchange rate fluctuations and global supply chain disruptions due to geo-political factors also impact the domestic cost of fertiliser production,” the Committee was told.
India has limited domestic capacity to produce P&K fertilisers, including DAP & NPK. Overall, P&K fertiliser production capabilities in India is approximately 160 LMT per annum, against a requirement of 240 LMT per annum. As of now, India produces only 45 LMT of DAP, and 115 LMT of NPK, per annum.
Revival And Upgrade Of Closed Fertiliser PSUs
To further augment the urea supply, a plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be set up at Namrup in Assam, with a tentative time schedule for commissioning the proposed Namrup-IV Project within the next four years.
When asked about the revival of closed or dormant fertiliser PSUs, like the Odisha-based Talcher Fertilisers Ltd. (TFL) plant, the closed Korba unit of the Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) in Chhattisgarh, as well as of the Durgapur and Haldia units of the Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation Limited (HFCL), which may augment indigenous production of fertilisers; the Department said the Government has so far mandated only the revival of FCIL's Talcher plant, through a JV.
It will use coal gasification technology and, when finished, have a production capacity of 12.7 LMT of urea per annum. The revival is already being executed, and has achieved an overall progress of 67.06 per cent as on May 30, 2025, the Department said.
The Committee was told that on completion of all the sanctioned projects, India's urea production capacity will rise to levels that would maintain maximum domestic supply indigenous.
Upgrade And Revival Of Ageing Urea Plants
The Committee noted that out of the 33 urea plants in the country; 27 are over 25 years old, while seven are over 50 years old, and that these are being regularly upgraded and revamped through the New Urea Policy-2015 (NUP-2015), which has enhanced their energy efficiency and savings. It was found that even though the life of a urea plant is around 35 years, plants that are over 50 years old are still working due to good maintenance.
The Committee suggested that in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for fertilisers, the Government may come up with new greenfield and brownfield fertiliser projects to minimise import requirements, so that required quantities of fertilisers can be supplied well ahead of time, while maintaining and buffer stocks.
Also Read:
- Centre Signs MoU With ICAR For 5-Year Nano Urea Evaluation Project Worth Rs 21 Crore
- Agriculture Ministry Mulls Direct Fertiliser Subsidy To Farmers
- MP Govt Employee Devises Web App To Help Farmers Tide Over Fertiliser Shortage
- GST Council Cuts Tax On Dairy Products, Farm Equipment, Fertiliser And Biopesticides