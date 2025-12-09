ETV Bharat / bharat

Set-Up Task Force To Enhance Domestic Urea Production: Parliamentary Committee To Government

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers has suggested that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers under Union Minister J P Nadda constitute a task force to chalk out a time-bound and targeted strategy with required budgetary support to enhance domestic urea production. This, after the committee noted that the consumption of the chemical fertiliser is projected to be 444 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during 2025-26.

As per government data, during the Kharif and Rabi seasons in the last fiscal (2024-25), India’s consumption of chemical fertilisers reached 708 LMT for the first time, out of which, about 387 LMT is urea, while the consumption of MOP, NPK, DAP, and SSP put together is 320 LMT.

"The consumption of urea is projected to be 444 LMT during the year 2025-26 while the consumption of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers is projected to increase from 246 LMT during 2024-25 to 305 LMT during 2025-26," the Ministry has informed the Standing Committee.

During the year 2024-25, the total production of urea in India was 306.67 LMT, while that of P&K fertilisers was 211.21 LMT.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, a member of the Parliamentary Committee, said the formation of the task force, composed of experts, government officials, Ministry officials, and other stakeholders, would raise the support for domestic urea production in India.

"India imports a significant share of its fertiliser requirements, particularly potash and phosphate-based fertilisers, and raw materials needed to produce urea like natural gas. This dependence exposes the country to global market shocks, geopolitical risks and currency fluctuations. Achieving self-sufficiency through domestic production, diversified sourcing, and indigenous R&D, reduces these vulnerabilities and enhances strategic autonomy, stabilises subsidies, and ensures timely availability of fertilisers to farmers during critical crop seasons," said Syngkon.

The task force will look into upgradation, modernisation and revival of India's ageing urea plants with state-of-the-art technology, in a time-bound manner, focusing on enhancing their energy efficiency and production capacity, and make them globally competitive, he added.

Urea Production In India

At present, there are 33 urea units in the country with a re-assessed capacity (RAC) of 269.40 LMT. Out of these, nine are PSUs with RAC of 60.69 LMT; six are cooperatives with RAC of 54.19 LMT; four are joint ventures with RAC of 50.80 LMT; and 14 are privately owned, with RAC of 103.72 LMT.

Moreover, most of these units are reportedly producing around 30-40 LMT of urea beyond their annual RAC. India's present production capacity of urea is around 305 LMT per annum.

Status Of Phosphorus And Potassium (P&K) Fertilisers

While presenting evidence, the Department of Chemicals and Fertilisers told the Committee that production of urea in the country has risen from 240 LMT in 2017-18, which was 58 per cent of the demand, to 314 LMT, which is 62.4 per cent of the demand, during FY2023-24. In the same period, the production of P&K (phosphorus and potassium) fertilisers has risen from 173 LMT to 189 LMT, which is 37.6 per cent of the demand.

“As the country does not have reserves of raw phosphate and potash, therefore, every bag of DAP used is import-based. Due to this fundamental raw material deficiency, these are imported from Russia, Belarus, Germany, Israel, etc,” the Department informed the Committee.

It was also informed that India imported 70 LMT of urea during 2023-24, which is 39.7 per cent of its requirement, as compared to 60 LMT during 2017-18. As regards P&K fertilisers, the import has increased from 95 LMT during 2017-18 to 106 LMT during 2023-24, which is 60.3 per cent of the total demand.

