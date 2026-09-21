Delhi Court Directs Magistrate To Reconsider Order Refusing FIR Against Sonia Gandhi In Electoral Roll Inclusion Case
The case involves inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list in 1980, whereas she became an Indian citizen only in 1983.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today set aside the Magistrate Court's order, refusing to direct the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, regarding the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral roll. Special Judge Vishal Gogne remanded the matter back to the Magistrate, directing a reconsideration of the issue and the passing of a "reasoned order".
The Sessions Court observed that the Magistrate Court's order lacked proper reasoning. It directed that the matter be heard afresh by the concerned Magistrate on September 29. The Sessions Court had reserved its verdict on July 25.
The petition was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia on September 11. The Magistrate Court's order was challenged in the Sessions Court by advocate Vikas Tripathi.
The petition alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, whereas she became an Indian citizen only in 1983. It stated that her name appeared in the electoral roll for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980, a time when she was not yet an Indian citizen. Her name was removed from the voter list in 1982 and subsequently re-added in 1983, after she acquired Indian citizenship earlier that year.
The petition noted that Sonia Gandhi had applied for Indian citizenship in April 1983. It argued that since she became a citizen in 1983, the inclusion of her name in the voter list in 1980 must have involved the submission of forged documents — an act constituting a cognisable offense.
Consequently, the petition sought a court order directing the registration of an FIR against her. The Magistrate's Court had not issued notices to either Sonia Gandhi or the Delhi Police regarding this matter.
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