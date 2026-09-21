ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Directs Magistrate To Reconsider Order Refusing FIR Against Sonia Gandhi In Electoral Roll Inclusion Case

New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today set aside the Magistrate Court's order, refusing to direct the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, regarding the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral roll. Special Judge Vishal Gogne remanded the matter back to the Magistrate, directing a reconsideration of the issue and the passing of a "reasoned order".

The Sessions Court observed that the Magistrate Court's order lacked proper reasoning. It directed that the matter be heard afresh by the concerned Magistrate on September 29. The Sessions Court had reserved its verdict on July 25.

The petition was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia on September 11. The Magistrate Court's order was challenged in the Sessions Court by advocate Vikas Tripathi.