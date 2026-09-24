Sessions Court Can’t Order Whole‑Life Term for Murder Convict, Rules SC
The bench observed that the power to grant remission and commutation under the Code of Criminal Procedure cannot be curtailed by the sessions court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 24, 2026 at 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a sessions court, even when convicting an accused of murder, does not have the power to order that the convict remain imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said: “Accordingly, the conviction of the appellants under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the IPC is affirmed. However, the sentence imposed upon the appellants by the trial court, which was affirmed by the High Court, is modified to the extent indicated above.”
“The direction requiring the appellants ‘to remain in prison till the rest of their life’ is hereby set aside and in substitution thereof, both appellants are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 25 years, without the benefit of any statutory remission”, added the bench.
The judgment settled whether a sessions court can impose a whole‑life term under Section 302 IPC — barring the convict from any statutory remission or commutation.
The bench observed that the power to grant remission and commutation under the Code of Criminal Procedure cannot be curtailed by the sessions court.
Referring to verdicts, the bench said, “Although life imprisonment denotes imprisonment for the remainder of the life of convict, the statutory powers of remission and commutation cannot be curtailed by a Sessions Court and thus, the power to impose a special category sentence of life imprisonment without remission belongs to the constitutional courts and not to the Sessions Court.”
The bench said that a direction by “the sessions court that imprisonment for life shall continue till the end of the natural life of the convict is in conflict with the statutory scheme”.
The apex court’s judgment came on a criminal appeal filed by Naval Kishore and co-convict, arising from the killing of a woman and her two minor daughters in Ludhiana, Punjab in December 2009.
“We are of the view that there is no doubt that the trial court was competent to impose the punishment of imprisonment for life upon the appellants for the offence under Section 302 read with Section 34 IPC. However, at the same time, the trial court was not competent to impose a special category sentence that the appellants ‘to remain in prison till rest of their life’, which in substance and effect, excludes the statutory power of remission or commutation,” said the bench.
In the present case, Pinki alias Simran, her eight-year-old daughter Divya and five-year-old daughter Pooja were murdered at Ludhiana.
In 2014, the trial court convicted the accused and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life, directing them “to remain in prison till the rest of their life”. The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed their appeal on December 12, 2022 and affirmed both the conviction and sentence. The apex court also affirmed the appellants' conviction under Section 302 of the IPC.
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