ETV Bharat / bharat

Sessions Court Can’t Order Whole‑Life Term for Murder Convict, Rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a sessions court, even when convicting an accused of murder, does not have the power to order that the convict remain imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said: “Accordingly, the conviction of the appellants under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the IPC is affirmed. However, the sentence imposed upon the appellants by the trial court, which was affirmed by the High Court, is modified to the extent indicated above.”

“The direction requiring the appellants ‘to remain in prison till the rest of their life’ is hereby set aside and in substitution thereof, both appellants are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 25 years, without the benefit of any statutory remission”, added the bench.

The judgment settled whether a sessions court can impose a whole‑life term under Section 302 IPC — barring the convict from any statutory remission or commutation.

The bench observed that the power to grant remission and commutation under the Code of Criminal Procedure cannot be curtailed by the sessions court.

Referring to verdicts, the bench said, “Although life imprisonment denotes imprisonment for the remainder of the life of convict, the statutory powers of remission and commutation cannot be curtailed by a Sessions Court and thus, the power to impose a special category sentence of life imprisonment without remission belongs to the constitutional courts and not to the Sessions Court.”