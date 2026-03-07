ETV Bharat / bharat

Service Before Self: Indian Army Major Swathi Shanthakumar On Her Peacekeeping Mission In South Sudan

New Delhi: Women have long served in the armed forces, participating in battles and often leading from the front. This International Women’s Day, that legacy has been highlighted by Indian Army officer Major Swathi Shanthakumar, who won the 2025 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Award.

Major Swathi Shanthakumar received the award for her project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’. The award, which she won in January 2026, recognises efforts to promote gender-inclusive peacekeeping and strengthen engagement with local communities.

Speaking to IANS, Major Swathi said the honour reflects the collective effort of the team of Indian women peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan.

She told IANS, “This award recognises the effort my team of 20 women soldiers from India put in during our first participation in the UN mission in South Sudan. This recognition reflects our work and the guidance we received from our battalion, Army Headquarters in Delhi, and the Indian Army.”

Major Swathi Shanthakumar's Role In The UN Mission

Major Swathi Shanthakumar hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka and has studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at New Horizon College of Engineering before joining the armed forces. She is currently serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as part of India’s peacekeeping contingent.

She was deployed to the mission area with a team of 20 Indian women soldiers. During her deployment, she was involved in operational planning and conducting patrols to protect civilians and support peace efforts in the conflict-affected region.

Her initiative, ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’, focused on increasing women’s participation in operational roles and strengthening engagement with local communities.

According to the UN, women peacekeepers play an important role in interacting with communities and building trust during peacekeeping missions.

Speaking about her responsibilities, Major Swathi said her role included planning and organising various patrols in the mission area.

“My primary responsibilities included carrying out operational activities. We were mainly involved in planning patrols because, as a battalion deployed with the UN mission, we conduct various types of patrols. These include short-distance and long-distance patrols. We also conduct river and air patrols,” she told IANS.

Difficult Terrain And Operational Challenges

She said the terrain and weather conditions in South Sudan often made movement difficult.

She said, “During the wet season, many roads become inaccessible due to flooding and heavy rainfall. Because of this, we had to adopt different approaches to reach remote areas and far-off payams (Sudanese administrative unit). Conducting river and air patrols helped us ensure that we could still reach communities in those regions.”

Major Swathi added that while Indian Army personnel are trained to deal with challenging situations, serving in a new environment requires adaptability.

She added, “The environment there was entirely new because we were serving in a different country and interacting with different communities. We had a specific mandate to execute, and within that mandate, the protection of civilians was the top priority,” she said.