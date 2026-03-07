Service Before Self: Indian Army Major Swathi Shanthakumar On Her Peacekeeping Mission In South Sudan
Indian Army officer Major Swathi Shanthakumar received the UN Secretary-General’s Award 2025 for promoting gender-inclusive peacekeeping during her deployment in South Sudan.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Women have long served in the armed forces, participating in battles and often leading from the front. This International Women’s Day, that legacy has been highlighted by Indian Army officer Major Swathi Shanthakumar, who won the 2025 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Award.
Major Swathi Shanthakumar received the award for her project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’. The award, which she won in January 2026, recognises efforts to promote gender-inclusive peacekeeping and strengthen engagement with local communities.
Delhi: Major Swathi Shantha Kumar, who won the UN Secretary-General's Award 2025 for her project 'Equal Partners, Lasting Peace', says, " empowering women itself you are not just empowering one person, you are empowering the entire family. because when you talk about empowering…
Speaking to IANS, Major Swathi said the honour reflects the collective effort of the team of Indian women peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan.
She told IANS, “This award recognises the effort my team of 20 women soldiers from India put in during our first participation in the UN mission in South Sudan. This recognition reflects our work and the guidance we received from our battalion, Army Headquarters in Delhi, and the Indian Army.”
Major Swathi Shanthakumar's Role In The UN Mission
Major Swathi Shanthakumar hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka and has studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at New Horizon College of Engineering before joining the armed forces. She is currently serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as part of India’s peacekeeping contingent.
She was deployed to the mission area with a team of 20 Indian women soldiers. During her deployment, she was involved in operational planning and conducting patrols to protect civilians and support peace efforts in the conflict-affected region.
Her initiative, ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’, focused on increasing women’s participation in operational roles and strengthening engagement with local communities.
According to the UN, women peacekeepers play an important role in interacting with communities and building trust during peacekeeping missions.
Speaking about her responsibilities, Major Swathi said her role included planning and organising various patrols in the mission area.
“My primary responsibilities included carrying out operational activities. We were mainly involved in planning patrols because, as a battalion deployed with the UN mission, we conduct various types of patrols. These include short-distance and long-distance patrols. We also conduct river and air patrols,” she told IANS.
Difficult Terrain And Operational Challenges
She said the terrain and weather conditions in South Sudan often made movement difficult.
She said, “During the wet season, many roads become inaccessible due to flooding and heavy rainfall. Because of this, we had to adopt different approaches to reach remote areas and far-off payams (Sudanese administrative unit). Conducting river and air patrols helped us ensure that we could still reach communities in those regions.”
Major Swathi added that while Indian Army personnel are trained to deal with challenging situations, serving in a new environment requires adaptability.
She added, “The environment there was entirely new because we were serving in a different country and interacting with different communities. We had a specific mandate to execute, and within that mandate, the protection of civilians was the top priority,” she said.
Project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’
The award-winning project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace’ was inspired by her team’s experiences while deployed in South Sudan.
“This project represents the actions we undertook during the mission. When we went there, we realised that women soldiers and peacekeepers needed to be more involved in operational activities and community engagement,” she said, according to IANS.
She added that her team also noticed a communication gap between the local population and the UN mission, prompting them to step up engagement with the local population.
“When we reached the mission area, we realised that there was a small gap between the community and the UN mission. We started engaging with the people through operational patrols and community interactions. These activities helped us build trust and improve communication between the mission and the local population,” she said.
‘Service Before Self’ Guiding Principle
Highlighting the values of the Indian Army, Major Swathi said the principle of “service before self” guided their work throughout the mission.
She said, “The ethos of the Indian Army is ‘service before self’. Throughout our training and our deployment, both in India and abroad, we follow this principle. When we participate in peacekeeping missions and interact with people there, we understand that we are also representing our nation.”
Message For Women In Peacekeeping Roles
She also shared a message for women serving in peacekeeping missions.
“For every woman serving in such missions, it is important to believe in the mission because the mandate itself clearly states what needs to be done. Every community and every mission has its own challenges, so it is important to find innovative approaches and trust one’s own process,” the Major said.
She emphasised the transformative power of women’s empowerment, noting that supporting one woman uplifts entire communities.
“Empowering women does not mean empowering just one individual. It means empowering an entire family. When women are given education, economic stability and opportunities, it benefits the whole community,” she said.
The 31-year-old Major said, “No one is too small to make an impact.”
From India to conflict-torn Sudan, she stood on the frontlines of peace.
This International Women’s Day, meet Major Swathi Shanthakumar - an Indian Army officer, @UN peacekeeper and a proud recipient of a prestigious UN honour. 🇮🇳
In this special episode of Raksha Sutra, she…
Listen To Her Journey
Major Swathi Shanthakumar’s journey highlights the role of women in peacekeeping and the impact individuals can make in conflict-affected regions.
In a special Raksha Sutra podcast hosted by the Ministry of Defence, to be released on March 8, 2026, International Women’s Day, she will discuss her journey, leadership, and experiences serving communities in conflict zones.
