Served With Eviction Notices, Residents Of Yamuna Bazaar In Delhi Face Uncertain Future
Majority of the families here survive on performing and assisting in rituals associated with the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The inhabitants of Yamuna Bazaar near Delhi's Kashmiri Gate and historic Nigambodh Ghat have been faced with uncertainty since May 5, 2026, when officials from the Delhi government's Revenue Department handed over eviction notices disturbing the centuries old peace that had marked the narrow streets.
Hundreds of families continue to experience sleepless nights under the fear of becoming homeless. They have been asked to vacate their homes by May 22 in accordance with the Disaster Management Act of 2005. They are questioning how they can be labeled encroachers since they have inhabited the area since the decline of the Mughals and the rise of the British?
Yamuna Bazaar isn't an unauthorized colony or a slum that sprang up overnight. It's a part of Shahjahanabad that witnessed the rise and fall of Delhi. According to the locals, this area was a major hub for the royal fleet and river trade when the Yamuna River flowed alongside the walls of the Red Fort. The settlement here comprises mainly the priests formally permitted to reside here during the British period to perform post death rituals at Nigambodh Ghat. The settlers claim the place is an ancestral legacy.
Illegal occupation in Yamuna flood plains threatens lives & property. After repeated flooding and major relief operations, notices issued to 52 occupants to vacate unsafe structures at Yamuna Bazar Ghats under DDMA.Preventive action for public safety. #Delhi #Yamuna #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/kyVH4Jcrr4— dmolddelhi (@DmOlddelhi) May 9, 2026
One of the residents, Ravindra Sharma said, “The government says we are illegal residents here. But I have documents from my grandfather's and great-grandfather's time. I am the fourth generation of my family born here. The temple built in front of our house was inaugurated in 1954, a date that still bears witness. Was the government asleep then? Now that they suddenly remember beautification, will they bury us under rubble? Build tourist destinations, but what kind of tourism is developed by kicking others in the stomach?"
A deeply distressed Ravindra pointed out, “Our entire lives have been spent serving at Nigambodh Ghat. Our ancestors nurtured the soil here. Now a notice has been put up asking us to vacate. Where should we go? We have neither another village nor another home in the city. If we leave this place, both our faith and livelihood will be lost."
PHOTO | Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav urged Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to stop the eviction of families living in the Yamuna Bazar Ghat area, alleging that residents associated with cremation work for generations are being displaced in the name of Yamuna… pic.twitter.com/hkLqfvUr68— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026
Sitting on the stairs of the Yamuna Ghat with a child in her lap, Rajwati said, "There are six people in my family. We have been asked to vacate by May 21. Does the government think that centuries' worth of belongings can be collected in 10 days? Will we sleep on the road with our children?"
Renu Devi shares a similar plight. Her family has been living here for 120 years providing garlands for the dead bodies being brought for cremation. For her, leaving home does not just mean losing the roof, but also facing hunger.
But the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi government's Revenue Department call the action "necessary."
It is being pointed out that during the July 2023 floods, the Yamuna's water level reached 208.66 meters posing a serious threat to life and property. Evacuation of people is necessary for their safety.
Secondly, the Yamuna Khadar has been declared an 'O-Zone' under the master plan where any permanent construction is prohibited. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the complete clearance of the Khadar for the Yamuna's restoration.
The third argument being given is that the government aims to develop a riverfront with greenery, cycle tracks and walkways along the Yamuna.
The place and its residents have got embroiled in politics on expected lines. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have termed the move to get the area vacated inhumane.
Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav visited Yamuna Bazaar and met the residents. He has now written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi urging him not to demolish the people's homes. Yadav also said the decision to demolish the homes of priests who have lived at the Yamuna Ghat in Civil Lines for over a hundred years in the name of ‘beautification’ is insensitive and unjust.
Posts by several other leaders are going viral on social media where they are targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi saying that labeling people who have lived here for over 100 years as encroachers is an insult to their heritage.
The biggest concern is rehabilitation of those who will be losing their homes. It is being pointed out that the law calls for providing alternate housing by the government to those whose settlement is demolished. It is being alleged that in the case of Yamuna Bazaar, the administration is directly talking about eviction without giving details about the alternate housing. This has led to a lot of anger among the people.
The residents claim that their houses fall under the Lal Dora category and they possess allotment letters from the British era. It is being pointed out that under Indian law, prescriptive rights require that due process is followed and compensation is given before evicting a person who has been living on a piece of land without obstruction for decades. However, in recent years, the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have prioritized environmental protection over human settlement, especially in riverine areas. This is said to be the reason for the administration’s strict stance this time.
Observers say that the demolition of Yamuna Bazaar will also impact the last rites that are performed at the Nigambodh Ghat as the priests and boatmen involved in the rituals are going to be evicted from the area. The small flower trade here will also come to an end. The sudden displacement of hundreds of families will increase the pressure on slums in the other areas of Delhi.
Observers say that the government should engage with these families and present a concrete rehabilitation plan that doesn't disrupt their livelihoods. The residents of the area are looking towards the judiciary for respite as they question, "If we don't belong here, then where do we belong?"
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