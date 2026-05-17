ETV Bharat / bharat

Served With Eviction Notices, Residents Of Yamuna Bazaar In Delhi Face Uncertain Future

New Delhi: The inhabitants of Yamuna Bazaar near Delhi's Kashmiri Gate and historic Nigambodh Ghat have been faced with uncertainty since May 5, 2026, when officials from the Delhi government's Revenue Department handed over eviction notices disturbing the centuries old peace that had marked the narrow streets.

Hundreds of families continue to experience sleepless nights under the fear of becoming homeless. They have been asked to vacate their homes by May 22 in accordance with the Disaster Management Act of 2005. They are questioning how they can be labeled encroachers since they have inhabited the area since the decline of the Mughals and the rise of the British?

Yamuna Bazaar isn't an unauthorized colony or a slum that sprang up overnight. It's a part of Shahjahanabad that witnessed the rise and fall of Delhi. According to the locals, this area was a major hub for the royal fleet and river trade when the Yamuna River flowed alongside the walls of the Red Fort. The settlement here comprises mainly the priests formally permitted to reside here during the British period to perform post death rituals at Nigambodh Ghat. The settlers claim the place is an ancestral legacy.

One of the residents, Ravindra Sharma said, “The government says we are illegal residents here. But I have documents from my grandfather's and great-grandfather's time. I am the fourth generation of my family born here. The temple built in front of our house was inaugurated in 1954, a date that still bears witness. Was the government asleep then? Now that they suddenly remember beautification, will they bury us under rubble? Build tourist destinations, but what kind of tourism is developed by kicking others in the stomach?"

A deeply distressed Ravindra pointed out, “Our entire lives have been spent serving at Nigambodh Ghat. Our ancestors nurtured the soil here. Now a notice has been put up asking us to vacate. Where should we go? We have neither another village nor another home in the city. If we leave this place, both our faith and livelihood will be lost."

Sitting on the stairs of the Yamuna Ghat with a child in her lap, Rajwati said, "There are six people in my family. We have been asked to vacate by May 21. Does the government think that centuries' worth of belongings can be collected in 10 days? Will we sleep on the road with our children?"

Renu Devi shares a similar plight. Her family has been living here for 120 years providing garlands for the dead bodies being brought for cremation. For her, leaving home does not just mean losing the roof, but also facing hunger.