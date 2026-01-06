ETV Bharat / bharat

Serious Irregularities In Assam Draft Electoral Roll After Special Revision, Claims Congress

Guwahati: Assam's Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging "serious irregularities" in the draft electoral rolls of the state, published after a Special Revision (SR).

The senior Congress leader demanded the halt of the finalisation of the electoral rolls until "all irregularities are thoroughly verified and resolved" to ensure the removal of any unauthorised or "unknown" voter entries.

Assam has registered a 1.35 per cent increase in the number of voters as per the integrated draft electoral roll for the state, published on December 30 after the SR was conducted, with months left for the assembly elections.

"I am writing to express my deep concern regarding serious irregularities observed during the ongoing SR of electoral rolls in Assam. Media reports and ground-level feedback indicate unauthorised inclusion of non-Assamese speaking voters and other procedural lapses that threaten the integrity of the electoral process," Saikia said in his letter to Kumar on Monday.

He alleged that specific instances have come to light where "unknown" persons have been added as voters in households without the knowledge of residents. Saikia cited examples of four non-Assamese individuals enrolled at House No 44 and 15 on Tayabulla Road in Guwahati unbeknownst to the family, while voter entries have been seen against non-existent Household No 00 in the Nazira constituency.

"Such malpractice often goes unnoticed, potentially leading to these 'unknown' voters casting their ballots...The inclusion of entries under such fabricated designations not only breaches procedural norms but also severely compromises the verifiability and integrity of the electoral roll, casting serious doubt on the authenticity of the entire revision process," the Congress legislator claimed.

Sounding caution, Saikia said such samples of "violations" pose a "grave threat" to the democratic values and the security of the people of Assam, including the constitutional rights and socio-cultural heritage.

"Additionally, this incident reinforces Rahul Gandhi's allegation to the ECI regarding vote manipulation in the electorate's consciousness and exposes an extensive systemic problem," he added.

Reacting to the opposition's allegations on draft roll, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that anyone who has any objections can "fill Form No 6, 7 and 8 to effect changes in the final electoral roll" as per the established norm.