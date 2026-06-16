'Serious Cognisance Will Be Taken If Women Are Mocked On Social Media Platforms Or In Stand-Up Comedy': Annapurna Devi
Discriminating against women on the basis of gender or making fun of their various roles in society will also now be considered a crime.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Indore: "Serious cognisance will be taken if women are mocked on any comedy shows on social media or in stand-up comedy, henceforth," said Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Devi was in Indore to review the functioning of the Women and Child Development Department.
She further said, discriminating against women on the basis of gender or making fun of their various roles in society will also now be considered a crime.
Devi elaborated, "Our officials will be closely scrutinising all the social media platforms, comedy memes and videos that are made on various functions of women, which includes driving, interacting with other people, that are an attempt to show them in poor light, to belittle them or highlight the inequalities. In such a situation, a provision for punishment is also being made against those who make such reels."
"If necessary, legal action is also taken against the offenders," she quipped.
Devi visited the Institute of Women and Child Development Department located in Gomatgiri on Monday. She said, girls and women should be given opportunities to go ahead in different sectors, many new ones too.
"We need constructive debates and discussions, and I believe they are taking place across our society and social media platforms. Taking into consideration all of these aspects, we feel everyone has a responsible role to play in today's context," Devi elaborated.
Live-in Relationships
Speaking to the media, Devi was asked to specify the stand of the Women and Child Development department regarding the age of marriage for girls and the new social realities like live-in relationships.
"There is a need to increase awareness about such sensitive topics not just at the government level. There are laws, but we need to understand that a lot needs to be taken into consideration as the society is changing and awareness needs to be spread," Devi said.
She added, "We need to assess these changes and speak to all stakeholders, the youth especially. These will assess how to incorporate such sensitive issues in the mainstream so that the youth can move in the right direction."
Awareness On New Policies
She provided details on various programmes, training initiatives, and efforts related to the welfare of women and children. "The Women and Child Development Institute is playing an important role in effectively implementing schemes related to women and children across the country. The country's 14 lakh Anganwadi centres receive training from master trainers here, who then spread the word about the programmes and experts here," Devi said.
According to her, women are provided training under significant initiatives like Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the programmes.
"Officials and trainers from many states, including Maharashtra, visit the institute to receive training. The government is focusing particularly on the overall development of children aged 0 to 6 years, keeping in view the objective of a developed India," she added.
"The aim of the government is to take the schemes to the needy," she said. Devi said these schemes and policies are being implemented for women, young people, and the impoverished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction over the last 12 years.