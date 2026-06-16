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'Serious Cognisance Will Be Taken If Women Are Mocked On Social Media Platforms Or In Stand-Up Comedy': Annapurna Devi

Indore: "Serious cognisance will be taken if women are mocked on any comedy shows on social media or in stand-up comedy, henceforth," said Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Devi was in Indore to review the functioning of the Women and Child Development Department.

She further said, discriminating against women on the basis of gender or making fun of their various roles in society will also now be considered a crime.

Devi elaborated, "Our officials will be closely scrutinising all the social media platforms, comedy memes and videos that are made on various functions of women, which includes driving, interacting with other people, that are an attempt to show them in poor light, to belittle them or highlight the inequalities. In such a situation, a provision for punishment is also being made against those who make such reels."

"If necessary, legal action is also taken against the offenders," she quipped.

Devi visited the Institute of Women and Child Development Department located in Gomatgiri on Monday. She said, girls and women should be given opportunities to go ahead in different sectors, many new ones too.

"We need constructive debates and discussions, and I believe they are taking place across our society and social media platforms. Taking into consideration all of these aspects, we feel everyone has a responsible role to play in today's context," Devi elaborated.

Live-in Relationships

Speaking to the media, Devi was asked to specify the stand of the Women and Child Development department regarding the age of marriage for girls and the new social realities like live-in relationships.