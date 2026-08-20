ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kashmir Important Part Of India' Remarks Reflects No Change In US Policy: Ex-Indian Envoy

​Srinagar: Former Indian Ambassador and a senior fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation Anil Trigunayat said that US ambassador Sergios Gor remarks that “Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India” do not reflect a change in the United States of America’s Kashmir policy.

​Trigunayat, a former IFS officer who has served in Indian Missions in the USA, Bangladesh and Russia, among other countries, said the US special envoy on South Asia and Central Asia should have termed Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

​“Instead of being an important part of India, it should have been an integral part of India. What does he mean by the importance of India? Every part of India is important to us. It is not something out of the blue. Had he used integral part of India, it would have conveyed a different meaning on policy perception,” said Trigunayat in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

​Gor is on his first two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since assuming charge as the 27th ambassador to India in January 2026.

​On Wednesday, the US top envoy’s statement that the region was “an important part of India” has riled Pakistan, which issued a summons to the US Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad.

​This is the first standalone visit of the US ambassador to the region since Article 370 was abrogated and J&K was stripped of statehood in 2019.

​Excerpts from the interview

ETV Bharat (ETB): In Kashmir, the US ambassador termed Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India. How significant is the statement?

​Anil Trigunayat (AT): In my view, he should have referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. I think the United States of America is lifting or revising its travel advisory to Kashmir. It will perhaps help tourism. He is not an ambassador to India alone but is the US special envoy to South and Central Asia.

​Pakistan has objected to the US envoy's remarks. But I don’t see a great deal in the statement. The only thing is that it will change public perception that Americans are now happy with the situation in Kashmir. It is a positive comment. Otherwise, the US has been talking about mediating between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, which we have always taken exception to.

​He has not commented on the deteriorating situation and issues in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK). It should be seen in that context. Perhaps they appreciate the development taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, which POJK Kashmiris acknowledge too.

ETB: Does it reflect a departure from US President Donald Trump's often repeated mediation remarks post Operation Sindoor?

​AT: Even now, Donald Trump does issue statements on mediation. It does not mean what Sergio Gor says; Trump also follows the same approach. Gor works for Trump. He has made a nice comment, and that is how it should be looked at.

ETB: Does it reflect a shift in US policy on Kashmir?

AT: I don’t see any change in the US policy on Kashmir or India. It was the first standalone visit of the US ambassador to Kashmir post-2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

​Normally, in the past, foreign ambassadors have not been travelling to Kashmir because envoys are allowed to travel depending on the security situation. But earlier, there were security concerns, and a group of Ambassadors were invited following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2020. Otherwise, you have to arrange a lot of security for them.